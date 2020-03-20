All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
11 Matchett St
11 Matchett St

11 Matchett Street · (617) 620-5493
Boston
Oak Square
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

11 Matchett Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1652 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
GREAT BRIGHTON LOCATION for this charming 4 bed colonial has been meticulously renovated to preserve its period detail while fully upgrading the two full baths and kitchen with quartz counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Wainscoting, crown molding, built-in cabinets, coffered ceilings and unique windows throughout provide a cozy and warm ambiance. This location is very convenient for Boston commuters and the exciting transformation of Boston Landing with its shopping, restaurants, the nearby Charles River and YMCA. Features include updated windows & gas fired heat for energy efficiency, an enormous screened-in porch overlooks a fenced-in yard and garage with off street tandem parking for 3-4 vehicles. Other updates include a newer roof & hot water heater & updated electrical system. On site laundry facilities include washer/dryer in the walk out basement. This rental opportunity is for mature individuals with strong credit history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Matchett St have any available units?
11 Matchett St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Matchett St have?
Some of 11 Matchett St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Matchett St currently offering any rent specials?
11 Matchett St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Matchett St pet-friendly?
No, 11 Matchett St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 11 Matchett St offer parking?
Yes, 11 Matchett St does offer parking.
Does 11 Matchett St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Matchett St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Matchett St have a pool?
No, 11 Matchett St does not have a pool.
Does 11 Matchett St have accessible units?
No, 11 Matchett St does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Matchett St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Matchett St does not have units with dishwashers.
