11 Matchett St

GREAT BRIGHTON LOCATION for this charming 4 bed colonial has been meticulously renovated to preserve its period detail while fully upgrading the two full baths and kitchen with quartz counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Wainscoting, crown molding, built-in cabinets, coffered ceilings and unique windows throughout provide a cozy and warm ambiance. This location is very convenient for Boston commuters and the exciting transformation of Boston Landing with its shopping, restaurants, the nearby Charles River and YMCA. Features include updated windows & gas fired heat for energy efficiency, an enormous screened-in porch overlooks a fenced-in yard and garage with off street tandem parking for 3-4 vehicles. Other updates include a newer roof & hot water heater & updated electrical system. On site laundry facilities include washer/dryer in the walk out basement. This rental opportunity is for mature individuals with strong credit history.