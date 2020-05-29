All apartments in Boston
11 Burney St.

11 Burney Street · No Longer Available
Location

11 Burney Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
microwave
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The apartment features All Utilities,Dishwasher,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Unit,Microwave,Modern Kitchen,Washer and Dryer in unit and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Burney St. have any available units?
11 Burney St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Burney St. have?
Some of 11 Burney St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Burney St. currently offering any rent specials?
11 Burney St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Burney St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Burney St. is pet friendly.
Does 11 Burney St. offer parking?
No, 11 Burney St. does not offer parking.
Does 11 Burney St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Burney St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Burney St. have a pool?
No, 11 Burney St. does not have a pool.
Does 11 Burney St. have accessible units?
No, 11 Burney St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Burney St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Burney St. has units with dishwashers.
