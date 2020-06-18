11 Arundel

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

ABSOLUTELY STYLISH BRAND NEW Renovation Spacious and CAPTIVATING 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartment with large sunny rooms, a beautiful Kitchen and more! This apartment is one of the best around town for the price and location. Book a free tour today before it s rented by someone else.So convenient to area amenities and with great features, this will not last! Prime location, excellent area amenities, stylish and alluring apartment, this is a phenomenal deal! Schedule a tour IMMEDIATELY to see this exceptional apartment! Dishwasher* Disposal* Granite Counter Tops* Hardwood Floors* Laundry in Unit* Modern Bath* Modern Kitchen* Stainless Steel Appliance(s)* Area Amenities: Hynes Convention Center, Kenmore Square, Charlesgate, Bertuccis, Dunkin Donuts, Boloco, Starbucks, McDonalds, Fenway Park, Barnes and Noble, Boston University, Northeastern University, Prudential, Landmark Center, Station with numerous connections, and the B, C and D lines.



Terms: One year lease