Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:11 AM

11 Arundel

11 Arundel Street · (617) 396-7880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Arundel Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
ABSOLUTELY STYLISH BRAND NEW Renovation Spacious and CAPTIVATING 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartment with large sunny rooms, a beautiful Kitchen and more! This apartment is one of the best around town for the price and location. Book a free tour today before it s rented by someone else.So convenient to area amenities and with great features, this will not last! Prime location, excellent area amenities, stylish and alluring apartment, this is a phenomenal deal! Schedule a tour IMMEDIATELY to see this exceptional apartment! Dishwasher* Disposal* Granite Counter Tops* Hardwood Floors* Laundry in Unit* Modern Bath* Modern Kitchen* Stainless Steel Appliance(s)* Area Amenities: Hynes Convention Center, Kenmore Square, Charlesgate, Bertuccis, Dunkin Donuts, Boloco, Starbucks, McDonalds, Fenway Park, Barnes and Noble, Boston University, Northeastern University, Prudential, Landmark Center, Station with numerous connections, and the B, C and D lines.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Arundel have any available units?
11 Arundel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Arundel have?
Some of 11 Arundel's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Arundel currently offering any rent specials?
11 Arundel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Arundel pet-friendly?
No, 11 Arundel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 11 Arundel offer parking?
No, 11 Arundel does not offer parking.
Does 11 Arundel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Arundel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Arundel have a pool?
No, 11 Arundel does not have a pool.
Does 11 Arundel have accessible units?
No, 11 Arundel does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Arundel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Arundel has units with dishwashers.
