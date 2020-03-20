All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:48 PM

102 Princeton Street

102 Princeton Street · (508) 740-2527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 Princeton Street, Boston, MA 02128
Eagle Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
102 Princeton Street Apt #1, Boston, MA 02128 - 3 BR 2 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/18/2020. Pets: allowed. AVAILABLE NOW! Nothing to do but move in, completely renovated and FULLY FURNISHED! Located on the first floor, hardwood floors throughout, living room equipped with a flat screen tv, leather couch and coffee table. Bedrooms are tastefully decorated. TWO full bathrooms with the rainforest shower heads, and subway tiles. Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances fully equipped down to the pots and pans! Pets under 50lbs are welcome. Easy access to public transit the 121 on Marion or .3 mile to Maverick Station. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3592768 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Princeton Street have any available units?
102 Princeton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Princeton Street have?
Some of 102 Princeton Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Princeton Street currently offering any rent specials?
102 Princeton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Princeton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Princeton Street is pet friendly.
Does 102 Princeton Street offer parking?
No, 102 Princeton Street does not offer parking.
Does 102 Princeton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Princeton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Princeton Street have a pool?
No, 102 Princeton Street does not have a pool.
Does 102 Princeton Street have accessible units?
No, 102 Princeton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Princeton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Princeton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
