102 Baldwin
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:45 PM

102 Baldwin

102 Baldwin Street · (617) 571-3986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 Baldwin Street, Boston, MA 02129
Medford Street - The Neck

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This Charming Charlestown PENTHOUSE has so much to offer! An amazing secluded 15' x 11' ROOF TOP DECK with unobstructed views of the river! An open floor plan boasts loads of windows, high ceilings, wide plank floors throughout, a great kitchen with full size gas range, ample granit counter space, dishwasher, plenty of room for dining and generous sized living room! Spacious and bright Master bedroom has great light, ceiling fan and huge walk-in closet with built-ins! Common laundry room with assigned washer & dryer and private storage cabinet/locker. A pet friendly building in great location with easy access to downtown Boston, public transportation and Logan Airport.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Baldwin have any available units?
102 Baldwin has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Baldwin have?
Some of 102 Baldwin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Baldwin currently offering any rent specials?
102 Baldwin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Baldwin pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Baldwin is pet friendly.
Does 102 Baldwin offer parking?
No, 102 Baldwin does not offer parking.
Does 102 Baldwin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Baldwin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Baldwin have a pool?
No, 102 Baldwin does not have a pool.
Does 102 Baldwin have accessible units?
No, 102 Baldwin does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Baldwin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Baldwin has units with dishwashers.
