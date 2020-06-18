102 Baldwin

Amenities

This Charming Charlestown PENTHOUSE has so much to offer! An amazing secluded 15' x 11' ROOF TOP DECK with unobstructed views of the river! An open floor plan boasts loads of windows, high ceilings, wide plank floors throughout, a great kitchen with full size gas range, ample granit counter space, dishwasher, plenty of room for dining and generous sized living room! Spacious and bright Master bedroom has great light, ceiling fan and huge walk-in closet with built-ins! Common laundry room with assigned washer & dryer and private storage cabinet/locker. A pet friendly building in great location with easy access to downtown Boston, public transportation and Logan Airport.



Terms: One year lease