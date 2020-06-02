All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 101 UNION STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
101 UNION STREET
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

101 UNION STREET

101 Union Street · (617) 787-9800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
St. Elizabeth's
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

101 Union Street, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,080

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic 2 bedroom in Highly Desirable Brighton Center locale! Apartment Features a Large Eat-In-Kitchen with Walk-In Pantry, Bright and Spacious Living Room, Two Good-Size Bedrooms w/Ample Closet Space, Updated Tiled Bathroom, Beautiful Hardwood Floors and Newer Windows Throughout. Located in a Two-Family Home on a Residential Street with Plenty of On-Street Parking. Steps to Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center, Brighton Center Shops and Restaurants, Whole Foods, Laundromat, and Green Line (B), (65) Bus to Longwood Medical Area, (86) Bus to Harvard Square and (501) Bus to Downtown! No Pets. No Smoking. AVAILABLE 9/1!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 UNION STREET have any available units?
101 UNION STREET has a unit available for $2,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 UNION STREET have?
Some of 101 UNION STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 UNION STREET currently offering any rent specials?
101 UNION STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 UNION STREET pet-friendly?
No, 101 UNION STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 101 UNION STREET offer parking?
No, 101 UNION STREET does not offer parking.
Does 101 UNION STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 UNION STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 UNION STREET have a pool?
No, 101 UNION STREET does not have a pool.
Does 101 UNION STREET have accessible units?
No, 101 UNION STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 101 UNION STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 UNION STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 101 UNION STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave
Boston, MA 02210
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity