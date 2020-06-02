101 UNION STREET

Amenities

Fantastic 2 bedroom in Highly Desirable Brighton Center locale! Apartment Features a Large Eat-In-Kitchen with Walk-In Pantry, Bright and Spacious Living Room, Two Good-Size Bedrooms w/Ample Closet Space, Updated Tiled Bathroom, Beautiful Hardwood Floors and Newer Windows Throughout. Located in a Two-Family Home on a Residential Street with Plenty of On-Street Parking. Steps to Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center, Brighton Center Shops and Restaurants, Whole Foods, Laundromat, and Green Line (B), (65) Bus to Longwood Medical Area, (86) Bus to Harvard Square and (501) Bus to Downtown! No Pets. No Smoking. AVAILABLE 9/1!