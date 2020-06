Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious studio unit on the ground level in a multi-family house located near Oak Square in Brighton. Unit has a combination of wall-to-wall carpeting, hardwood floors and vct floors. There is no laundry in the premise. Laundromat is nearby. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT. Shared backyard. On-street parking with a residential permit. Garage parking available for an additional $250 per month. Easy access to the public transportation. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month. Security deposit negotiable. UNIT IS RENTED IN AS IS CONDITION. LEASE UNTIL 8/31/2021



(RLNE5780953)