Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Unbelievably nice/clean garden-level apartment in Fenway for SEPTEMBER 1st. Brand new renovation with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. ** Model photos: Apartment should look very similar. Conveniently located near Landmark Square, just minutes from Fenway Park and public transportation. Call Dan at East Coast Realty today for more information and a showing at 860-424-2782 or email dan@eastcoastrealty.com! Thank you!



Terms: One year lease