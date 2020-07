Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Come view this spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in Mattapan. This unit features spacious bedrooms with hardwood floor running throughout the home. Tons of windows that bring in a ton of natural light. Easy access to bus stop which brings you directly to Mattapan Station. A quick 5 min drive to I-93 with convenient access into the city. A ton local eateries in walking distance.