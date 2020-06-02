10 Bowdoin St.

Amenities

Ready for immediate occupancy - Luxury Rental at BOWDOIN PLACE on Beacon Hill, perfectly nestled on the West End and Government Center line. A rarely available top-floor, front-facing unit overlooking Cambridge Street - contemporary floor plan offering an open living room/dining area, galley kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counters and a private balcony. Two spacious bedrooms including a generous master suite with a walk-in closet and attached bath. Hardwood floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms, in-unit laundry, abundant closet space and central A/C add to the many desirable features. GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED with direct elevator access plus a private storage locker. Bowdoin Place is a professionally managed building with Concierge service and onsite clubroom, conveniently located near multiple T-Stations, MGH and Whole Foods Market. Adjacent Downtown Crossing & Midtown neighborhoods offer a robust selection of retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. NO PETS please.