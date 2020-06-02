All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 10 Bowdoin St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
10 Bowdoin St.
Last updated July 6 2020 at 4:55 PM

10 Bowdoin St.

10 Bowdoin Street · (617) 861-3630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Beacon Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10 Bowdoin Street, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A515 · Avail. now

$4,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
parking
garage
Ready for immediate occupancy - Luxury Rental at BOWDOIN PLACE on Beacon Hill, perfectly nestled on the West End and Government Center line. A rarely available top-floor, front-facing unit overlooking Cambridge Street - contemporary floor plan offering an open living room/dining area, galley kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counters and a private balcony. Two spacious bedrooms including a generous master suite with a walk-in closet and attached bath. Hardwood floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms, in-unit laundry, abundant closet space and central A/C add to the many desirable features. GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED with direct elevator access plus a private storage locker. Bowdoin Place is a professionally managed building with Concierge service and onsite clubroom, conveniently located near multiple T-Stations, MGH and Whole Foods Market. Adjacent Downtown Crossing & Midtown neighborhoods offer a robust selection of retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. NO PETS please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Bowdoin St. have any available units?
10 Bowdoin St. has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Bowdoin St. have?
Some of 10 Bowdoin St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Bowdoin St. currently offering any rent specials?
10 Bowdoin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Bowdoin St. pet-friendly?
No, 10 Bowdoin St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 10 Bowdoin St. offer parking?
Yes, 10 Bowdoin St. offers parking.
Does 10 Bowdoin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Bowdoin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Bowdoin St. have a pool?
No, 10 Bowdoin St. does not have a pool.
Does 10 Bowdoin St. have accessible units?
No, 10 Bowdoin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Bowdoin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Bowdoin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10 Bowdoin St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street
Boston, MA 02135
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity