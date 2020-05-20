1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209

Amenities
Rarely available corner 2 BR duplex PH with southwesterly views of the Blue Hills and Copley with floor to ceiling windows and wrap around balcony. Tastefully upgraded with all HW floors,fantastic lighting scheme,custom cabinets,granite, stainless appliances,in-unit Bosch W/D. Walk to everything: theatre and financial districts, medical center, public transportation, Boston Commons etc. Concierge building. Elevator access direct into unit. Unit will be professionally cleaned and painted prior to move in.
New construction in 2004, 118 luxury residential units, 22 floors; 24/7 Concierge services, Panoramic city views, Elevator, Valet garage parking.