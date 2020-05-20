1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge doorman elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room new construction valet service

Rarely available corner 2 BR duplex PH with southwesterly views of the Blue Hills and Copley with floor to ceiling windows and wrap around balcony. Tastefully upgraded with all HW floors,fantastic lighting scheme,custom cabinets,granite, stainless appliances,in-unit Bosch W/D. Walk to everything: theatre and financial districts, medical center, public transportation, Boston Commons etc. Concierge building. Elevator access direct into unit. Unit will be professionally cleaned and painted prior to move in.

New construction in 2004, 118 luxury residential units, 22 floors; 24/7 Concierge services, Panoramic city views, Elevator, Valet garage parking.