1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:02 AM

1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209

1 Nassau Street · (617) 448-0910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Nassau Street, Boston, MA 02111
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1325 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
new construction
valet service
Rarely available corner 2 BR duplex PH with southwesterly views of the Blue Hills and Copley with floor to ceiling windows and wrap around balcony. Tastefully upgraded with all HW floors,fantastic lighting scheme,custom cabinets,granite, stainless appliances,in-unit Bosch W/D. Walk to everything: theatre and financial districts, medical center, public transportation, Boston Commons etc. Concierge building. Elevator access direct into unit. Unit will be professionally cleaned and painted prior to move in.
New construction in 2004, 118 luxury residential units, 22 floors; 24/7 Concierge services, Panoramic city views, Elevator, Valet garage parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209 have any available units?
1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209 have?
Some of 1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209 currently offering any rent specials?
1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209 pet-friendly?
No, 1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209 offer parking?
Yes, 1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209 does offer parking.
Does 1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209 have a pool?
No, 1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209 does not have a pool.
Does 1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209 have accessible units?
No, 1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Nassau Street #2209 - 2209 has units with dishwashers.
