1 Huntington Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel gym elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym parking garage hot tub valet service

Available from mid-June (flexible): Trinity Place - boutique luxury residences in the heart of the Back Bay and the Copley Square neighborhood. This exquisite, well-appointed 1BD/1BA unit is delivered with hardwood floors throughout, decorative lighting and oversized windows. The updated kitchen offers a sleek design with custom cabinets, stone countertops and stainless appliances. A generous bedroom suite with unique built-ins and home office work stations, and an adjacent bath with a glass-enclosed shower. In-unit laundry plus a separate storage locker is included. Trinity Place residents enjoy access to a private fitness center & spa. This professionally managed elevator building includes 24hr concierge & doorman and valet garage parking. The Back Bay neighborhood offers a robust selection of retail and entertainment venues including an adjacent Star Market and Prudential Mall. Prime commuter location with close proximity to multiple T-stations (Green & Orange lines), Commuter Rail and nearby MA Pike on/off ramps. NO pets. * August/September Tenants will NOT be considered at this time.