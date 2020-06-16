1 Huntington Ave.

Amenities
Available from mid-June (flexible): Trinity Place - boutique luxury residences in the heart of the Back Bay and the Copley Square neighborhood. This exquisite, well-appointed 1BD/1BA unit is delivered with hardwood floors throughout, decorative lighting and oversized windows. The updated kitchen offers a sleek design with custom cabinets, stone countertops and stainless appliances. A generous bedroom suite with unique built-ins and home office work stations, and an adjacent bath with a glass-enclosed shower. In-unit laundry plus a separate storage locker is included. Trinity Place residents enjoy access to a private fitness center & spa. This professionally managed elevator building includes 24hr concierge & doorman and valet garage parking. The Back Bay neighborhood offers a robust selection of retail and entertainment venues including an adjacent Star Market and Prudential Mall. Prime commuter location with close proximity to multiple T-stations (Green & Orange lines), Commuter Rail and nearby MA Pike on/off ramps. NO pets. * August/September Tenants will NOT be considered at this time.