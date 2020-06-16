All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:36 AM

1 Huntington Ave.

1 Huntington Avenue · (617) 861-3630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
valet service
Available from mid-June (flexible): Trinity Place - boutique luxury residences in the heart of the Back Bay and the Copley Square neighborhood. This exquisite, well-appointed 1BD/1BA unit is delivered with hardwood floors throughout, decorative lighting and oversized windows. The updated kitchen offers a sleek design with custom cabinets, stone countertops and stainless appliances. A generous bedroom suite with unique built-ins and home office work stations, and an adjacent bath with a glass-enclosed shower. In-unit laundry plus a separate storage locker is included. Trinity Place residents enjoy access to a private fitness center & spa. This professionally managed elevator building includes 24hr concierge & doorman and valet garage parking. The Back Bay neighborhood offers a robust selection of retail and entertainment venues including an adjacent Star Market and Prudential Mall. Prime commuter location with close proximity to multiple T-stations (Green & Orange lines), Commuter Rail and nearby MA Pike on/off ramps. NO pets. * August/September Tenants will NOT be considered at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Huntington Ave. have any available units?
1 Huntington Ave. has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Huntington Ave. have?
Some of 1 Huntington Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Huntington Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1 Huntington Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Huntington Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1 Huntington Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1 Huntington Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1 Huntington Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1 Huntington Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Huntington Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Huntington Ave. have a pool?
No, 1 Huntington Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1 Huntington Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1 Huntington Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Huntington Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Huntington Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
