1 Ashford Ct.

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

ONLY 2 MONTHS DOWN TO MOVE IN - NO BROKER FEE - AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER - Affordable two-bedroom on the second floor of a professionally-managed building on Ashford Street in Allston. Includes hot water, hardwood floors, updated tiled kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, full tiled bath, two large bedrooms with lots of closet space in each, and laundry facilities on site. Perfect for a couple, professionals, or graduate students. Just a five-minute walk to the B Line at Packard's Corner as well as the shops, restaurants, and nightlife of Allston Village. Located on the 2nd floor! This apartment is in the perfect location to walk to the Star Market, Super 88 Market and anything else that you can think of in Allston Village. Supermarket and BU West is literally a stone's throw away. You can walk to multiple buses as well as the green line train right outside the apartment. To view this apartment or for any questions, please send inquires about this apartment to David Bussison Real Estate Agent at East Coast Realty.



Terms: One year lease