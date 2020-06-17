All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1 Ashford Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1 Ashford Ct.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:58 PM

1 Ashford Ct.

1 Ashford Court · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Allston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1 Ashford Court, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
ONLY 2 MONTHS DOWN TO MOVE IN - NO BROKER FEE - AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER - Affordable two-bedroom on the second floor of a professionally-managed building on Ashford Street in Allston. Includes hot water, hardwood floors, updated tiled kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, full tiled bath, two large bedrooms with lots of closet space in each, and laundry facilities on site. Perfect for a couple, professionals, or graduate students. Just a five-minute walk to the B Line at Packard's Corner as well as the shops, restaurants, and nightlife of Allston Village. Located on the 2nd floor! This apartment is in the perfect location to walk to the Star Market, Super 88 Market and anything else that you can think of in Allston Village. Supermarket and BU West is literally a stone's throw away. You can walk to multiple buses as well as the green line train right outside the apartment. To view this apartment or for any questions, please send inquires about this apartment to David Bussison Real Estate Agent at East Coast Realty.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Ashford Ct. have any available units?
1 Ashford Ct. has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Ashford Ct. have?
Some of 1 Ashford Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Ashford Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1 Ashford Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Ashford Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1 Ashford Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1 Ashford Ct. offer parking?
No, 1 Ashford Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 1 Ashford Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Ashford Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Ashford Ct. have a pool?
No, 1 Ashford Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1 Ashford Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1 Ashford Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Ashford Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Ashford Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1 Ashford Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity