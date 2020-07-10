381 Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Virtual Tour is Available! Sunny sophisticated apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths New to the Market! Located in a two-family home, on a very desirable location across the street from Oakley Golf Course in Belmont. Quality of construction & workmanship is 2nd to none! Just Extraordinary. Beautifully renovated in 2013. Great location close to public transportation. Apartment features include sunny open living/dining/kitchen area, hardwood floors, central air conditioning, replacement windows, Custom closets, custom lighting, skylights. Beautiful custom gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters. Laundry located within the unit. 1-car Garage, and open parking spaces. You must take a look to fully appreciate this gem. No students, nor pets. Easy access to shopping, employment, and various mass transit options. Disclaimer: All property information has been gathered from third parties. Foley & Soule Associates and all of its brokers and real estate agents make no representations as to the potential or current use of the property. All information is subject to change without notice and is offered subject to errors and omissions, changes in price, prior sale or withdrawal notice. Pictures in advertisements may be of a similar apartment or from a prior year. Broker Fee is required. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. Broker Fee Required



Terms: One year lease