Last updated June 30 2020 at 2:29 AM

381 Belmont

381 Belmont Street · (617) 686-5617
Location

381 Belmont Street, Belmont, MA 02478
Cushing Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Virtual Tour is Available! Sunny sophisticated apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths New to the Market! Located in a two-family home, on a very desirable location across the street from Oakley Golf Course in Belmont. Quality of construction & workmanship is 2nd to none! Just Extraordinary. Beautifully renovated in 2013. Great location close to public transportation. Apartment features include sunny open living/dining/kitchen area, hardwood floors, central air conditioning, replacement windows, Custom closets, custom lighting, skylights. Beautiful custom gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters. Laundry located within the unit. 1-car Garage, and open parking spaces. You must take a look to fully appreciate this gem. No students, nor pets. Easy access to shopping, employment, and various mass transit options. Disclaimer: All property information has been gathered from third parties. Foley & Soule Associates and all of its brokers and real estate agents make no representations as to the potential or current use of the property. All information is subject to change without notice and is offered subject to errors and omissions, changes in price, prior sale or withdrawal notice. Pictures in advertisements may be of a similar apartment or from a prior year. Broker Fee is required. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. Broker Fee Required

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 381 Belmont have any available units?
381 Belmont has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 381 Belmont have?
Some of 381 Belmont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 381 Belmont currently offering any rent specials?
381 Belmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 Belmont pet-friendly?
No, 381 Belmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 381 Belmont offer parking?
Yes, 381 Belmont offers parking.
Does 381 Belmont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 381 Belmont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 Belmont have a pool?
No, 381 Belmont does not have a pool.
Does 381 Belmont have accessible units?
No, 381 Belmont does not have accessible units.
Does 381 Belmont have units with dishwashers?
No, 381 Belmont does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 381 Belmont have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 381 Belmont has units with air conditioning.
