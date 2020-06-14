/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:50 PM
383 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belmont, MA
East Watertown
73 Units Available
The Bradford
525 Common Street, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,381
771 sqft
The Bradford is a luxury apartment community located in the heart of Belmont, MA.
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
50 Waverley St.
50 Waverley Street, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
43 Glenn Rd.
43 Glenn Road, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,588
708 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
18 Ash St.
18 Ash Street, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Belmont
East Watertown
25 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,546
843 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
North Cambridge
53 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,279
811 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
$
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,435
842 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
West Cambridge
13 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
890 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
$
East Watertown
7 Units Available
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,370
1002 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
North Waltham
27 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
996 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
East Watertown
56 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
$
North Cambridge
20 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,708
741 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
$
Cambridge Highlands
25 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,443
760 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
$
North Cambridge
51 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
722 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
$
East Arlington
3 Units Available
333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
333 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
With a location less than one mile from both Downtown Arlington and North Cambridge, the residences at 333 Massachusetts Avenue & 11 Allen Street offer urban convenience in an non-congested suburban setting.
North Cambridge
20 Units Available
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
766 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
$
West Cambridge
7 Units Available
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
700 sqft
A charming community in a historic region. Close to area colleges and entertainment. Spacious interiors with stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring and granite countertops. Lots of storage built in.
$
Arlington Center
2 Units Available
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
785 sqft
A modern community with landscaped yard. Close to the area's universities, parks and entertainment areas. Each home offers a large balcony or patio, lots of natural sunlight and modern updates.
$
Watertown West End
Contact for Availability
Hamilton Place
233 Main St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
A modern community with an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities and green space. Homes feature updated appliances, walk-in closets and private balconies. Lots of parking. Close to the universities and parks.
Cambridge Highlands
17 Units Available
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
559 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
$
Arlington Heights
2 Units Available
898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
898 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
648 sqft
This community is in the heart of downtown with the BMTA bus line just a block away. Homes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, modern appliances and tile bathrooms. On-site laundry and ample parking.
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
102 Oxford
102 Oxford St, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
1 bedroom apartment in a modern apartment building located in East Arlington. Features include living room with A/C and coat closet. Modern bathroom with linen closet. Large bedroom with double closet.
Cambridge Highlands
1 Unit Available
55 Spinelli Pl.
55 Spinelli Place, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
735 sqft
1 Bd, 1Bath, Pet Ok, , Game room with billiards, Business Center, Gym, Pool, Lounge, Tantalizing New 1BD, W/D, Pool, By Red Line 1 stop to Davis Sq., 2 Stops to Porter Sq and just 3 stops to Harvard Sq.
