Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:52 PM

421 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Belmont, MA

Finding an apartment in Belmont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
East Watertown
73 Units Available
The Bradford
525 Common Street, Belmont, MA
Studio
$3,021
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,381
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,151
1083 sqft
The Bradford is a luxury apartment community located in the heart of Belmont, MA.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belmont Hill
1 Unit Available
566 Concord Ave 403
566 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Unit 403 Available 08/01/20 Cambridge /Belmont - Property Id: 292245 Very bright and sunny unit. W/Dr in unit, hardwood floors in common area .carpet in the bedrooms. The bedrooms are good size and same dimensions. 1 garage parking space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
30 Lewis Rd.
30 Lewis Road, Belmont, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1819 sqft
This spacious hill top 4 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms (1819 sq feet) is bright and fully deleaded. The first floor of the unit has hardwood floors in all the common areas and two bedrooms and wall to wall in a hallway and one bedroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
17 OXFORD Cir.
17 Oxford Circle, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW...FLOUR UNITS........................NEW GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES..eat in PET FRIENDLY........................................... AVAILABLE APRIL FIRST...

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
120 Lewis Rd.
120 Lewis Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bathroom Classic First Floor Unit in a Two-Family Home ***Lead Compliant Home*** - Fully Insulated - Living Room, Dining Room, Fully Applianced Kitchen and Office Room - Finished Basement Space - Hardwood Floors - Two Bathroom

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
17 BAKER St.
17 Baker Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1350 sqft
SECOND FLOOR HARDWOOD FLOORS THREE BEDROOMS HIGH CEILINGS AVAILABLE JULY FIRST SMALLER DOGS UP TO 40 LBS OK WALK TO BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE PLEASE TEXT 781 316 4172 FEE PAID BY TENANT Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
34 UPLAND Rd.
34 Upland Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
NEW TO MARKET NICE TWO BEDROOM ON FIRST FLOOR HARDWOOD FLOORS SUN ROOM PARKING FOR TWO CARS OFF STREET SMALLER DOG UP TO APPROX 40 LBS OK AVAILABLE JULY FIRST WALK TO 73 BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE CLOSE TO MANY CAFES AND STORES FEE TO TENANT PLEASE TEXT

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
8 Dalton Road
8 Dalton Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1306 sqft
Spacious and sunny three bedroom, first floor unit in a great location! Easy access to parks, walking trails and public transportation.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
3 Williston Road
3 Williston Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1500 sqft
Large, Spacious & Bright Deleaded 3 Bedroom: consisting of Living Room, Dining Room, Large Kitchen fully applianced with pantry off kitchen, 1 Bathroom, Three Season Sun Room and 2 Bedrooms plus office or 3rd bebroom.

1 of 11

Last updated April 13 at 02:08am
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
25 OXFORD St.
25 Oxford Avenue, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW...FLOUR UNITS........................NEW GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES..eat in PET FRIENDLY...........................................
Results within 1 mile of Belmont
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:52pm
$
East Watertown
9 Units Available
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,085
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1295 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
East Watertown
24 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,551
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,340
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,238
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,279
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,122
1125 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
North Cambridge
25 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
West Cambridge
14 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,240
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Waltham
28 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,292
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
East Watertown
58 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1085 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,387
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
North Cambridge
21 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,199
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,419
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,058
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,380
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,241
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Cambridge Highlands
24 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,215
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
North Cambridge
20 Units Available
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,400
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
East Arlington
3 Units Available
333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
333 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
With a location less than one mile from both Downtown Arlington and North Cambridge, the residences at 333 Massachusetts Avenue & 11 Allen Street offer urban convenience in an non-congested suburban setting.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
$
Arlington Center
2 Units Available
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,700
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with landscaped yard. Close to the area's universities, parks and entertainment areas. Each home offers a large balcony or patio, lots of natural sunlight and modern updates.
City Guide for Belmont, MA

Belmont: A home for Nobel Prize winners! Who knows, maybe some of those smarts will rub off on you!

Belmont is a bedroom community that serves as a suburb for Boston. Located less than 10 miles inland of Boston, Belmont is a combination of a commuter town that also has its own distinct and vibrant Main Street. The population of Belmont was just under 25,000 according to the 2010 United States Census. Despite that relatively small population, Belmont has been home to several Nobel Prize winners and other nationally noteworthy figures. In addition to once being the home of former Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney, Belmont can also call itself the former or current home of literally dozens of figures from academia, literature, sports, and the arts. This is due, in large part, to the city's proximity to MIT and Harvard.

Having trouble with Craigslist Belmont? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Belmont, MA

Finding an apartment in Belmont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

