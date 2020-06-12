621 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belmont, MA

/
3 bedroom apartments
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
12 Merrill St.
12 Merrill Avenue, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
30 Lewis Rd.
30 Lewis Road, Belmont, MA
This spacious hill top 4 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms (1819 sq feet) is bright and fully deleaded. The first floor of the unit has hardwood floors in all the common areas and two bedrooms and wall to wall in a hallway and one bedroom.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
42 Alma Ave.
42 Alma Avenue, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
43 Walnut St.
43 Walnut Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2000 sqft
CHARMING TWO LEVEL UNIT GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS SOLAR PANELS TO HEAT HOT WATER FEE TO TENANT NEW GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BLACK GRANITE AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES FORMAL DINING ROOM...
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
381 Belmont
381 Belmont Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Virtual Tour is Available! Sunny sophisticated apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths New to the Market! Located in a two-family home, on a very desirable location across the street from Oakley Golf Course in Belmont.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
110 Waverley St.
110 Waverley Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1788 sqft
Renting the furnished house with great common space and layout. Cleaning service ($100 per visit), garden service provided (Fall-Spring-Summer). Host responsible for snow removal.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
120 Lewis Rd.
120 Lewis Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bathroom Classic First Floor Unit in a Two-Family Home ***Lead Compliant Home*** - Fully Insulated - Living Room, Dining Room, Fully Applianced Kitchen and Office Room - Finished Basement Space - Hardwood Floors - Two Bathroom
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
138 Beech St.
138 Beech Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1700 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
17 BAKER St.
17 Baker Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1350 sqft
SECOND FLOOR HARDWOOD FLOORS THREE BEDROOMS HIGH CEILINGS AVAILABLE JULY FIRST SMALLER DOGS UP TO 40 LBS OK WALK TO BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE PLEASE TEXT 781 316 4172 FEE PAID BY TENANT Terms: One year lease
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
35 Lodge Rd.
35 Lodge Road, Belmont, MA
Terms: One year lease
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
11-13 Clarendon Rd.
11-13 Clarendon Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
8 Dalton Road
8 Dalton Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1306 sqft
Spacious and sunny three bedroom, first floor unit in a great location! Easy access to parks, walking trails and public transportation.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
11-13 Hawthorne St
11 Hawthorne St, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1190 sqft
Bright and sunny 2nd floor updated 6RM 3BR 1.5 BA unit with 1190 SF of very spacious living space with its own separate entrance. Maple kitchen with granite countertop & stainless steel appliances that opens up to formal dining area.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
3 Williston Road
3 Williston Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1500 sqft
Large, Spacious & Bright Deleaded 3 Bedroom: consisting of Living Room, Dining Room, Large Kitchen fully applianced with pantry off kitchen, 1 Bathroom, Three Season Sun Room and 2 Bedrooms plus office or 3rd bebroom.
Results within 1 mile of Belmont
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
East Watertown
58 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,390
1491 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North Waltham
28 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,282
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
North Cambridge
18 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,324
1408 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North Cambridge
50 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,892
1464 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,273
1345 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Watertown
24 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,340
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
254 Main St.
254 Main Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1170 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
16 Lyons St.
16 Lyons Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Truly awesome two-level townhouse-style 4BR with two and a half baths on the Cambridge line in Watertown! Great setup for large groups with a finished basement and ample off street parking at no extra cost.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
75 Elm St.
75 Elm Street, Watertown Town, MA
Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
43 cypress
43 Cypress Street, Watertown Town, MA
Terms: One year lease
