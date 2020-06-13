590 Apartments for rent in Belmont, MA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
12 Merrill St.
12 Merrill Avenue, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1800 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
30 Lewis Rd.
30 Lewis Road, Belmont, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1819 sqft
This spacious hill top 4 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms (1819 sq feet) is bright and fully deleaded. The first floor of the unit has hardwood floors in all the common areas and two bedrooms and wall to wall in a hallway and one bedroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
43 Glenn Rd.
43 Glenn Road, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,588
708 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
18 Ash St.
18 Ash Street, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
42 Alma Ave.
42 Alma Avenue, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
43 Walnut St.
43 Walnut Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2000 sqft
CHARMING TWO LEVEL UNIT GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS SOLAR PANELS TO HEAT HOT WATER FEE TO TENANT NEW GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BLACK GRANITE AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES FORMAL DINING ROOM...

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
381 Belmont
381 Belmont Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Virtual Tour is Available! Sunny sophisticated apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths New to the Market! Located in a two-family home, on a very desirable location across the street from Oakley Golf Course in Belmont.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
138 Beech St.
138 Beech Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1700 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
11-13 Clarendon Rd.
11-13 Clarendon Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
21-23 Warwick Rd
21-23 Warwick Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2nd-floor apartment with recent renovations located 2 blocks from Cushing Sq. with its many shops and eateries.

1 of 10

Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
16 Waverley St.
16 Waverley Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Belmont
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Watertown
24 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,546
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,340
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
North Cambridge
22 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,199
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,419
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,058
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
East Watertown
58 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1085 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,380
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,241
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Cambridge
25 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Cambridge
14 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,245
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,565
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
East Watertown
9 Units Available
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,095
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1295 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North Waltham
28 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,446
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,282
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,387
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Cambridge Highlands
24 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,215
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
North Cambridge
21 Units Available
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,400
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Cambridge
50 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,238
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,279
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,122
1125 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
$
Arlington Center
2 Units Available
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,700
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with landscaped yard. Close to the area's universities, parks and entertainment areas. Each home offers a large balcony or patio, lots of natural sunlight and modern updates.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Belmont, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Belmont renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

