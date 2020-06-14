Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:28 PM

903 Apartments for rent in Belmont, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Belmont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
East Watertown
73 Units Available
The Bradford
525 Common Street, Belmont, MA
Studio
$3,021
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,381
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,151
1091 sqft
The Bradford is a luxury apartment community located in the heart of Belmont, MA.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Belmont Hill
1 Unit Available
566 Concord Ave 403
566 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Unit 403 Available 08/01/20 Cambridge /Belmont - Property Id: 292245 Very bright and sunny unit. W/Dr in unit, hardwood floors in common area .carpet in the bedrooms. The bedrooms are good size and same dimensions. 1 garage parking space.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
12 Merrill St.
12 Merrill Avenue, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1800 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
174 BEECH St.
174 Beech Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
NEW LISTING SECOND FLOOR WITH TWO BEDROOMS AND OFFICE NEW KITCHEN SINCE PICTURES HARDWOOD FLOORS PANTRY FEE TO TENANT NO PETS...SORRY STEPS TO BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE WALK TO MANY STORES...................

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
30 Lewis Rd.
30 Lewis Road, Belmont, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1819 sqft
This spacious hill top 4 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms (1819 sq feet) is bright and fully deleaded. The first floor of the unit has hardwood floors in all the common areas and two bedrooms and wall to wall in a hallway and one bedroom.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
50 Waverley St.
50 Waverley Street, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
42 Alma Ave.
42 Alma Avenue, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
381 Belmont
381 Belmont Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Virtual Tour is Available! Sunny sophisticated apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths New to the Market! Located in a two-family home, on a very desirable location across the street from Oakley Golf Course in Belmont.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
43 Walnut St.
43 Walnut Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2000 sqft
CHARMING TWO LEVEL UNIT GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS SOLAR PANELS TO HEAT HOT WATER FEE TO TENANT NEW GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BLACK GRANITE AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES FORMAL DINING ROOM...

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
110 Waverley St.
110 Waverley Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1788 sqft
Renting the furnished house with great common space and layout. Cleaning service ($100 per visit), garden service provided (Fall-Spring-Summer). Host responsible for snow removal.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
56 Channing Rd.
56 Channing Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
120 Lewis Rd.
120 Lewis Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bathroom Classic First Floor Unit in a Two-Family Home ***Lead Compliant Home*** - Fully Insulated - Living Room, Dining Room, Fully Applianced Kitchen and Office Room - Finished Basement Space - Hardwood Floors - Two Bathroom

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
138 Beech St.
138 Beech Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1700 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
34 UPLAND Rd.
34 Upland Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
NEW TO MARKET NICE TWO BEDROOM ON FIRST FLOOR HARDWOOD FLOORS SUN ROOM PARKING FOR TWO CARS OFF STREET SMALLER DOG UP TO APPROX 40 LBS OK AVAILABLE JULY FIRST WALK TO 73 BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE CLOSE TO MANY CAFES AND STORES FEE TO TENANT PLEASE TEXT

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
17 BAKER St.
17 Baker Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1350 sqft
SECOND FLOOR HARDWOOD FLOORS THREE BEDROOMS HIGH CEILINGS AVAILABLE JULY FIRST SMALLER DOGS UP TO 40 LBS OK WALK TO BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE PLEASE TEXT 781 316 4172 FEE PAID BY TENANT Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
8 Laurel St.
8 Laurel Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Gorgeous 2nd floor apartment is in a multi family house. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. LAUNDRY IN UNIT! Off street parking for 2 cars. Good sized bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
11-13 Clarendon Rd.
11-13 Clarendon Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
8 Dalton Road
8 Dalton Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1306 sqft
Spacious and sunny three bedroom, first floor unit in a great location! Easy access to parks, walking trails and public transportation.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
3 Williston Road
3 Williston Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1500 sqft
Large, Spacious & Bright Deleaded 3 Bedroom: consisting of Living Room, Dining Room, Large Kitchen fully applianced with pantry off kitchen, 1 Bathroom, Three Season Sun Room and 2 Bedrooms plus office or 3rd bebroom.

Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
16 Waverley St.
16 Waverley Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Belmont
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
North Waltham
27 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,287
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,387
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
East Watertown
56 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1085 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
North Cambridge
21 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,199
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,708
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,058
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
City Guide for Belmont, MA

Belmont: A home for Nobel Prize winners! Who knows, maybe some of those smarts will rub off on you!

Belmont is a bedroom community that serves as a suburb for Boston. Located less than 10 miles inland of Boston, Belmont is a combination of a commuter town that also has its own distinct and vibrant Main Street. The population of Belmont was just under 25,000 according to the 2010 United States Census. Despite that relatively small population, Belmont has been home to several Nobel Prize winners and other nationally noteworthy figures. In addition to once being the home of former Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney, Belmont can also call itself the former or current home of literally dozens of figures from academia, literature, sports, and the arts. This is due, in large part, to the city's proximity to MIT and Harvard.

Having trouble with Craigslist Belmont? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Belmont, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Belmont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

