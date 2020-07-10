Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020

720 Apartments for rent in Belmont, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belmont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
75 Units Available
East Watertown
The Bradford
525 Common Street, Belmont, MA
Studio
$3,021
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,381
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,151
1115 sqft
The Bradford is a luxury apartment community located in the heart of Belmont, MA.



Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Center
9 Colby St.
9 Colby Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease



Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Waverley Square
43 WALNUT St.
43 Walnut Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2000 sqft
SECOND AND THIRD FLOOR GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS OPEN FLOOR PLAN NEW GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT HEATED BY GAS/CENTRAL AIR SOLAR PANELS ON ROOF FOR HOT WATER BACK PORCH OVERLOOKING YARD FOR SUMMER STEAM SHOWER



Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Cushing Square
17 OXFORD Cir.
17 Oxford Circle, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW...FLOUR UNITS........................NEW GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES..eat in PET FRIENDLY........................................... AVAILABLE.



Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Waverley Square
13 Benjamin Rd.
13 Benjamin Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease



Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Center
85 Concord Ave.
85 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease



Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Waverley Square
174 BEECH St.
174 Beech Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
NEW LISTING..now available September first SECOND FLOOR WITH TWO BEDROOMS AND OFFICE NEW KITCHEN SINCE PICTURES HARDWOOD FLOORS PANTRY FEE TO TENANT NO PETS...SORRY STEPS TO BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE WALK TO MANY STORES...................



Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Cushing Square
75 Foster Rd.
75 Foster Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1600 sqft
Terms: One year lease



Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Cushing Square
114 Payson Rd.
114 Payson Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease



Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Cushing Square
71 Slade St.
71 Slade Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease



Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Waverley Square
20 Hull St.
20 Hull Street, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
825 sqft
Terms: One year lease



Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Waverley Square
9 Hull St.
9 Hull Street, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease



Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Center
57 Baker St.
57 Baker Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease



Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Waverley Square
34 UPLAND Rd.
34 Upland Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
NEW TO MARKET NICE TWO BEDROOM ON FIRST FLOOR HARDWOOD FLOORS SUN ROOM PARKING FOR TWO CARS OFF STREET SMALLER DOG UP TO APPROX 40 LBS OK AVAILABLE JULY FIRST WALK TO 73 BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE CLOSE TO MANY CAFES AND STORES FEE TO TENANT PLEASE TEXT



Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Cushing Square
52 Lawndale St
52 Lawndale Street, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1000 sqft
A Belmont classic so close to Cambridge. 5 rooms: large living room with fireplace, dining room with built-in hutch, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, large bedroom, and study.



Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Cushing Square
11-13 Clarendon Rd.
11-13 Clarendon Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease



Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Waverley Square
117 Beech St.
117 Beech Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1550 sqft
Terms: One year lease



Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Center
56 Channing Rd.
56 Channing Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease



Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Cushing Square
381 Belmont
381 Belmont Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Virtual Tour is Available! Sunny sophisticated apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths New to the Market! Located in a two-family home, on a very desirable location across the street from Oakley Golf Course in Belmont.



Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Waverley Square
43 Burnham St.
43 Burnham Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
950 sqft
Sep 1st Brand New Renovation it is under construction 3rd floor, 2 beds, 1.5 baths Bright & Sunny Rent is $2350/month Available September 1st, possibly a little sooner. Lead Compliant Electric heat is not included.



Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Cushing Square
3 Williston Road
3 Williston Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Spacious, Large & Bright Deleaded 3 Bedroom: consisting of Living Room, Dining Room, Large Kitchen fully applianced with pantry off kitchen, 1 Bathroom, Three Season Sun Room and 2 Bedrooms plus office or 3rd bebroom.



Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Cushing Square
2 Park Rd.
2 Park Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1230 sqft
NEW LISTING 3 BDRMS SECOND FLOOR NESTLED ON THE CAMBRIDGE LINE NEWER FULLY APPLIANCE D KITCHEN WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT PARKING FOR TWO CARS IN DRIVEWAY HIGH CEILINGS..



Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Waverley Square
11-13 Hawthorne St
11 Hawthorne St, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1190 sqft
Bright and sunny 2nd floor updated 6RM 3BR 1.5 BA unit with 1190 SF of very spacious living space with its own separate entrance. Maple kitchen with granite countertop & stainless steel appliances that opens up to formal dining area.



Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
1 Unit Available
Waverley Square
16 Waverley St.
16 Waverley Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Belmont, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belmont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

