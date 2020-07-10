/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
457 Apartments for rent in Belmont, MA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
75 Units Available
East Watertown
The Bradford
525 Common Street, Belmont, MA
Studio
$3,021
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,381
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,151
1115 sqft
The Bradford is a luxury apartment community located in the heart of Belmont, MA.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Waverley Square
43 WALNUT St.
43 Walnut Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2000 sqft
SECOND AND THIRD FLOOR GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS OPEN FLOOR PLAN NEW GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT HEATED BY GAS/CENTRAL AIR SOLAR PANELS ON ROOF FOR HOT WATER BACK PORCH OVERLOOKING YARD FOR SUMMER STEAM SHOWER
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Waverley Square
13 Benjamin Rd.
13 Benjamin Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Cushing Square
75 Foster Rd.
75 Foster Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1600 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Cushing Square
114 Payson Rd.
114 Payson Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Cushing Square
71 Slade St.
71 Slade Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Center
57 Baker St.
57 Baker Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cushing Square
52 Lawndale St
52 Lawndale Street, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1000 sqft
A Belmont classic so close to Cambridge. 5 rooms: large living room with fireplace, dining room with built-in hutch, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, large bedroom, and study.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Cushing Square
11-13 Clarendon Rd.
11-13 Clarendon Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Waverley Square
117 Beech St.
117 Beech Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1550 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Center
56 Channing Rd.
56 Channing Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Cushing Square
381 Belmont
381 Belmont Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Virtual Tour is Available! Sunny sophisticated apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths New to the Market! Located in a two-family home, on a very desirable location across the street from Oakley Golf Course in Belmont.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cushing Square
8 Dalton Road
8 Dalton Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1306 sqft
Spacious and sunny three bedroom, first floor unit in a great location! Easy access to parks, walking trails and public transportation.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Cushing Square
3 Williston Road
3 Williston Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Spacious, Large & Bright Deleaded 3 Bedroom: consisting of Living Room, Dining Room, Large Kitchen fully applianced with pantry off kitchen, 1 Bathroom, Three Season Sun Room and 2 Bedrooms plus office or 3rd bebroom.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Cushing Square
2 Park Rd.
2 Park Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1230 sqft
NEW LISTING 3 BDRMS SECOND FLOOR NESTLED ON THE CAMBRIDGE LINE NEWER FULLY APPLIANCE D KITCHEN WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT PARKING FOR TWO CARS IN DRIVEWAY HIGH CEILINGS..
1 of 10
Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
1 Unit Available
Waverley Square
16 Waverley St.
16 Waverley Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waverley Square
138 Beech St 2
138 Beech Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Nice Pet Friendly Apartment - Property Id: 312307 Come visit this nice 2nd floor apartment in great location.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Waverley Square
108 SYCAMORE St.
108 Sycamore Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
LOVELY NEW THIRD FLOOR LISTING WITH TWO BEDROOMS CENTRAL AIR..........
Results within 1 mile of Belmont
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
40 Units Available
Cambridge Highlands
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,090
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,364
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
$
54 Units Available
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,403
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,228
1090 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
17 Units Available
North Cambridge
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,472
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,797
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
35 Units Available
North Cambridge
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
19 Units Available
West Cambridge
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,360
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,545
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
$
11 Units Available
East Watertown
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,105
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1313 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
