2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:17 PM
506 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belmont, MA
East Watertown
74 Units Available
The Bradford
525 Common Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,151
1083 sqft
The Bradford is a luxury apartment community located in the heart of Belmont, MA.
Belmont Hill
1 Unit Available
566 Concord Ave 403
566 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Unit 403 Available 08/01/20 Cambridge /Belmont - Property Id: 292245 Very bright and sunny unit. W/Dr in unit, hardwood floors in common area .carpet in the bedrooms. The bedrooms are good size and same dimensions. 1 garage parking space.
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
174 BEECH St.
174 Beech Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
NEW LISTING SECOND FLOOR WITH TWO BEDROOMS AND OFFICE NEW KITCHEN SINCE PICTURES HARDWOOD FLOORS PANTRY FEE TO TENANT NO PETS...SORRY STEPS TO BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE WALK TO MANY STORES...................
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
17 OXFORD Cir.
17 Oxford Circle, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW...FLOUR UNITS........................NEW GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES..eat in PET FRIENDLY........................................... AVAILABLE APRIL FIRST...
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
56 Channing Rd.
56 Channing Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
77 Thingvalla Ave.
77 Thingvalla Avenue, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
780 sqft
This is a fully renovated apartment with lots of space and in a super location with a private parking spot included! 1/2 Fee Only.
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
34 UPLAND Rd.
34 Upland Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
NEW TO MARKET NICE TWO BEDROOM ON FIRST FLOOR HARDWOOD FLOORS SUN ROOM PARKING FOR TWO CARS OFF STREET SMALLER DOG UP TO APPROX 40 LBS OK AVAILABLE JULY FIRST WALK TO 73 BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE CLOSE TO MANY CAFES AND STORES FEE TO TENANT PLEASE TEXT
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
8 Laurel St.
8 Laurel Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Gorgeous 2nd floor apartment is in a multi family house. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. LAUNDRY IN UNIT! Off street parking for 2 cars. Good sized bedrooms.
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
21-23 Warwick Rd
21-23 Warwick Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2nd-floor apartment with recent renovations located 2 blocks from Cushing Sq. with its many shops and eateries.
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
16 Waverley St.
16 Waverley Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
25 OXFORD St.
25 Oxford Avenue, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW...FLOUR UNITS........................NEW GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES..eat in PET FRIENDLY...........................................
Results within 1 mile of Belmont
North Cambridge
23 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,058
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
North Cambridge
26 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
West Cambridge
14 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
East Watertown
9 Units Available
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1295 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
North Waltham
28 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1437 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
North Cambridge
18 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
North Cambridge
21 Units Available
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
East Watertown
25 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1264 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
North Cambridge
50 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,122
1125 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Cambridge Highlands
24 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,241
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Watertown West End
Contact for Availability
Hamilton Place
233 Main St, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
A modern community with an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities and green space. Homes feature updated appliances, walk-in closets and private balconies. Lots of parking. Close to the universities and parks.
Cambridge Highlands
17 Units Available
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
898 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
