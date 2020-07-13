/
pet friendly apartments
442 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Belmont, MA
East Watertown
The Bradford
525 Common Street, Belmont, MA
Studio
$3,021
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,381
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,151
1115 sqft
The Bradford is a luxury apartment community located in the heart of Belmont, MA.
Cushing Square
17 OXFORD Cir.
17 Oxford Circle, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW...FLOUR UNITS........................NEW GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES..eat in PET FRIENDLY........................................... AVAILABLE.
Belmont Center
17 BAKER St.
17 Baker Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1350 sqft
SECOND FLOOR HARDWOOD FLOORS THREE BEDROOMS HIGH CEILINGS AVAILABLE JULY FIRST SMALLER DOGS UP TO 40 LBS OK WALK TO BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE PLEASE TEXT 781 316 4172 FEE PAID BY TENANT Terms: One year lease
Waverley Square
34 UPLAND Rd.
34 Upland Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
NEW TO MARKET NICE TWO BEDROOM ON FIRST FLOOR HARDWOOD FLOORS SUN ROOM PARKING FOR TWO CARS OFF STREET SMALLER DOG UP TO APPROX 40 LBS OK AVAILABLE JULY FIRST WALK TO 73 BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE CLOSE TO MANY CAFES AND STORES FEE TO TENANT PLEASE TEXT
Cushing Square
8 Dalton Road
8 Dalton Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1306 sqft
Spacious and sunny three bedroom, first floor unit in a great location! Easy access to parks, walking trails and public transportation.
Cushing Square
3 Williston Road
3 Williston Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Spacious, Large & Bright Deleaded 3 Bedroom: consisting of Living Room, Dining Room, Large Kitchen fully applianced with pantry off kitchen, 1 Bathroom, Three Season Sun Room and 2 Bedrooms plus office or 3rd bebroom.
Cushing Square
2 Park Rd.
2 Park Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1230 sqft
NEW LISTING 3 BDRMS SECOND FLOOR NESTLED ON THE CAMBRIDGE LINE NEWER FULLY APPLIANCE D KITCHEN WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT PARKING FOR TWO CARS IN DRIVEWAY HIGH CEILINGS..
Cushing Square
25 OXFORD St.
25 Oxford Avenue, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW...FLOUR UNITS........................NEW GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES..eat in PET FRIENDLY...........................................
Waverley Square
138 Beech St 2
138 Beech Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Nice Pet Friendly Apartment - Property Id: 312307 Come visit this nice 2nd floor apartment in great location.
Waverley Square
108 SYCAMORE St.
108 Sycamore Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
LOVELY NEW THIRD FLOOR LISTING WITH TWO BEDROOMS CENTRAL AIR..........
Cushing Square
71 Oxford Ave.
71 Oxford Avenue, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom unit on the second floor in a multi-unit brick building located near Fresh Pond area in Cambridge..
North Cambridge
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,243
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,469
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1090 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
East Watertown
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,095
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1313 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
North Cambridge
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,144
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
North Cambridge
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
West Cambridge
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,350
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
North Waltham
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,352
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Cambridge Highlands
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,090
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,364
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
North Cambridge
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,480
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,797
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
East Watertown
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,265
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
West Cambridge
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
800 sqft
A charming community in a historic region. Close to area colleges and entertainment. Spacious interiors with stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring and granite countertops. Lots of storage built in.
North Cambridge
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,382
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,522
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
North Cambridge
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,238
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1108 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
