Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 2 bedroom apartment located on a quiet side street of Mass Ave. Large living room and dining room. 2 equally sized bedrooms with ample closet space, and an extra room for home office or study. Hardwood floors throughout and TONS of natural light. Huge Eat-in Kitchen with new floor & fridge, a dishwasher and disposal. Free laundry in the basement, along with some extra storage. Garage parking with a tandem outdoor off street space and a beautiful backyard for hanging outside in the summer!



Terms: One year lease