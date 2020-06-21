All apartments in Arlington
Location

52 Adams Street, Arlington, MA 02474
East Arlington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 52 Adams St. - Unit #1 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Arlington - Large 2 Bedroom Unit - This very spacious 2 bedroom is located on the 1st floor of a 2 family home. Hardwood flooring throughout, large living room with sun room, Dining area with built-in china. Shared areas include yard for your summer enjoyment, garage and driveway. Washer/Dryer in basement. Conveniently located close to many amenities yet in a quiet area. Close distance to Arlington Center, restaurants, shops, Spy Pond, Capitol Theatre, Broadway buses to various destinations, easy access to Rt 2 and more. No pets. No smoking.

Requirements:
Good credit, good rental history, Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent
First Month's Rent $2,300
Security Deposit $2,300
Broker Fee due to listing agent: $1,150

Please submit any questions or request for showing ONLINE for fastest response.

*Please inquire to confirm availability of this and any of our rental listings.

Disclosure: This property is listed by Agape Realty Partners LLC who works in conjunction with AdoEma Realty LLC for application processing which includes credit and background check.

(RLNE5818253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Adams St. have any available units?
52 Adams St. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52 Adams St. have?
Some of 52 Adams St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Adams St. currently offering any rent specials?
52 Adams St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Adams St. pet-friendly?
No, 52 Adams St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 52 Adams St. offer parking?
Yes, 52 Adams St. does offer parking.
Does 52 Adams St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Adams St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Adams St. have a pool?
No, 52 Adams St. does not have a pool.
Does 52 Adams St. have accessible units?
No, 52 Adams St. does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Adams St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Adams St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Adams St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Adams St. does not have units with air conditioning.
