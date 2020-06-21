52 Adams St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage media room

Arlington - Large 2 Bedroom Unit - This very spacious 2 bedroom is located on the 1st floor of a 2 family home. Hardwood flooring throughout, large living room with sun room, Dining area with built-in china. Shared areas include yard for your summer enjoyment, garage and driveway. Washer/Dryer in basement. Conveniently located close to many amenities yet in a quiet area. Close distance to Arlington Center, restaurants, shops, Spy Pond, Capitol Theatre, Broadway buses to various destinations, easy access to Rt 2 and more. No pets. No smoking.



Requirements:

Good credit, good rental history, Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent

First Month's Rent $2,300

Security Deposit $2,300

Broker Fee due to listing agent: $1,150



Please submit any questions or request for showing ONLINE for fastest response.



*Please inquire to confirm availability of this and any of our rental listings.



Disclosure: This property is listed by Agape Realty Partners LLC who works in conjunction with AdoEma Realty LLC for application processing which includes credit and background check.



(RLNE5818253)