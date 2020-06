Amenities

Recently condo converted building - this unit shines! Granite + stainless, hardwood floors, gorgeous bathroom. Plenty of closet space + storage space included on ground level. 1 off street parking spot is included. Across the street from Arlington's Capital Theater. Easy walk to the bike path and only 8 tenths of mile walk to the Redline at Alewife. Bus directly to Harvard Square. There are tons of cafes and restaurants close by. NO PETS allowed. (Reference #174991)