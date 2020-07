Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Very nice 2 bedroom in 2 Family house near Cambridge & Public Transportation. This unit has "beautiful hardwood floors", eat in kitchen, separate dining room, front and rear porches! Back yard! Storage in basement! Also includes "2 off street parking spots" and "laundry hookup"! Available September 1st.. "Hurry!" Thank you! For showing, please call Kevin at K.C. LAWN REAL ESTATE 617-851-6262



Terms: One year lease