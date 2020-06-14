Apartment List
33 Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, KS with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Spring Hill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
5 Units Available
BlackHawk Apartment Homes
22650 S Harrison St, Spring Hill, KS
1 Bedroom
$845
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
953 sqft
A new community that offers centralized access to virtually everything, these units offer amenities like upscale interior finishes, in-unit washers and dryers, patios and balconies and more. The community offers a playground and entertainment room.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Hill
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Saddlewood
10 Units Available
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,100
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
We are conveniently located in the heart of Johnson County, putting you minutes away from Garmin, Sprint, Oak Park Mall, and Town Center Plaza.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Hill
Verified

1 of 112

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
41 Units Available
Jefferson on the Lake
12251 S Strang Line Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$723
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
746 sqft
Situated near I-35 and a short distance from Countryside Elementary School. Modern homes with patio/balcony, modern kitchen, private laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Residents have use of pool, playground and attractive courtyard.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$958
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1239 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,024
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1447 sqft
Luxury apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Pet friendly units with landscaped grounds and residential entertainment center. Units have private entryways with built in microwave, washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 04:33pm
34 Units Available
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$847
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1308 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from freeways, entertaining, and dining. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, balcony or patio, and central air. Community includes pool, fitness center, and trail.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$917
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1169 sqft
Attached garages, a 24-hour gym and a pool with a waterfall and sundeck are some of the luxury amenities at the pet-friendly apartment homes. Interiors boast built-in desks, nine-foot ceilings and fireplaces. Just off I-35.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Millcreek
5 Units Available
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road, Olathe, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$756
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
920 sqft
A Perfect Place to Call HomeMillcreek Woods Apartment Homes offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
35 Units Available
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,017
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1495 sqft
Welcome to Adara Overland Park Apartments! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
$
3 Units Available
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,020
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1676 sqft
At Bradford Pointe, we understand that details make a home uniquely yours - inviting ambiance, extraordinary amenities, and outstanding service that come together to create an unparalleled living environment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Blue Valley
12 Units Available
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$957
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1496 sqft
At Boulders at Overland Park Apartments, you'll find all the comforts and luxuries for high-end living! Community features such as the resort-style swimming pool with lounge area and TV, 24-hour robust fitness center, and lap pool are just a few
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Ridgeview
33 Units Available
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$987
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
860 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, groceries and retail. Comfortable apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool. Dogs and cats are allowed.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
23 Units Available
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,052
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,842
1528 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in desirable Overland Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, full-sized washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. On-site cyber center, fitness center and saltwater swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
$
64 Units Available
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,109
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1540 sqft
Welcome home to Satori Olathe Apartments, located in Olathe, Kansas! Satori Olathe Apartments offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments! Enjoy our many amenities such as our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, outdoor
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,090
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1477 sqft
Lofty ceilings with crown molding, designer backsplash, oversized closets. Smoke-free community with outdoor fire place, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater pool. Convenient access to Highway 69, I-35, I-435, nearby shopping at Prairiefire and Park Place.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
9 Units Available
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$714
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
753 sqft
Wingfield Club Apartments offers the best value in apartment living in Olathe. Surrounded by shopping and dining, residents at Wingfield enjoy the convenience of city living with the comfort of a neighborhood community.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road, Olathe, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
970 sqft
A Beautiful Apartment Community in Olathe, KS Located in the heart of Olathe, Deerfield Apartments puts you close to everything you enjoy. Come and enjoy relaxed living just steps away from everything you need.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 11 at 02:14pm
2 Units Available
Crowne Chase
11621 West 118th Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to beautiful Crowne Chase Apartment Homes in Overland Park, Kansas. We are ideally located in prestigious Johnson County near Sprint, Oak Park Mall and Town Center Plaza.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 10 at 04:02pm
8 Units Available
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$978
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1161 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Creekside Apartments in Overland Park, Kansas. We are ideally located near Highway 69, Interstate 35 and 435, and the College Boulevard business corridor.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$742
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
819 sqft
Come home to all the comforts of home at Bristol Pointe Apartments in Olathe, Kansas. We are conveniently located within walking distance to many restaurants, shops, and theaters.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 8 at 08:04pm
7 Units Available
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$930
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the rolling foothills of Johnson County and surrounded by picturesque landscaping, Stonepost Lakeside offers every luxury, activity, and convenience at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 8 at 02:29pm
$
5 Units Available
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,125
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1356 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-435 and I-35. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and sun deck. Units feature built-in wine cooler, walk-in closets and garden tub.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 7 at 09:34pm
38 Units Available
Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$906
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,561
1245 sqft
Spacious, custom designed apartment homes are available at Stonepost Ranch Apartment Homes located in Overland Park, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$941
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
Welcome to Fieldstone Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Spring Hill, KS

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Spring Hill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

