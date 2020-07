Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub range Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry garage internet access volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Welcome to Leawood's Best Kept Secret in apartment living! Leawood at State Line apartments offers newly renovated apartment homes with spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans on 22 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds. We are a pet friendly community, large pets are welcome! Located in Leawood, Kansas, within 4 miles of Interstate 435 and 69 Highway, our community is conveniently located near shopping and businesses, with easy access to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Leawood at State Line puts you close to everything your life requires! Don't forget that Leawood at State Line is located within the Blue Valley School District, a high-quality district committed to "Education Beyond Expectations" offering an education filled with opportunities! Come check out what's NEW at Leawood at State Line apartments!