196 Apartments for rent in Prairie Village, KS with gym
Prairie Village’s name is appropriate, since it’s a little tiny village that serves as a suburb to nearby Kansas City, which is a city located on a prairie. About 20,000 people call Prairie Village home, but most of them work and play in Kansas City, so the town has developed a reputation for being a bedroom community. In 1949, the National Association of Home Builders named it the Best Planned Community in America. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Prairie Village renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.