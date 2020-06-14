Apartment List
196 Apartments for rent in Prairie Village, KS with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Prairie Village renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Prairie Village
54 Units Available
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,335
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1157 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Prairie Village
8 Units Available
Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$725
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$824
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
951 sqft
Corinth Mission Valley is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kenilworth
13 Units Available
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$927
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas, Kenilworth Apartment Homes is less than two miles from the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Prairie Village
4 Units Available
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$907
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Prairie Village
5 Units Available
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,058
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1180 sqft
Corinth Place is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Prairie Village
2 Units Available
Corinth Gardens
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$812
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Gardens is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Results within 1 mile of Prairie Village
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
114 Units Available
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Promontory brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Downtown Overland Park
69 Units Available
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,229
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
11 Units Available
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,053
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants enjoy barbecue area, bike storage, swimming pool and more. Close to I-435. Near Leawood City Park.
Results within 5 miles of Prairie Village
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1206 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Legacy East
68 Units Available
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1742 sqft
Recently renovated community near Holmes Road and 119th Street. Direct access to downtown. On-site pool, pool table, gym and coffee bar. Apartments feature walk-in closets and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
Indian Creek Village
19 Units Available
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$820
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1336 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
24 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,060
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
19 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$690
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$716
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
$
29 Units Available
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$845
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
960 sqft
Located right off Highway 69. Renovated to include fireplaces, courtyard and fit pit. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, tennis court and concierge service. Larger units with open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
Lea Manor
18 Units Available
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$785
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
900 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, with easy access to I-435, I-470 and Highway 71. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community includes luxurious features like pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
Wycliff
5 Units Available
Antioch Crossing
8710 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Antioch Crossing in Overland Park, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
64 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1335 sqft
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$970
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1276 sqft
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$675
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Carlyle Apartments located in Shawnee, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mission
9 Units Available
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,176
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
Hanover Place
2 Units Available
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
880 sqft
Come live at The Arabell and get a beautifully renovated and spacious apartment in a central location. – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – Pets welcome – Balcony Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is perfectly located.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
18 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,223
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
City Guide for Prairie Village, KS

“I cannot understand why you should wish to leave this beautiful country and go back to the dry, gray place you call Kansas." "That is because you have no brains," answered the girl. "No matter how dreary and gray our homes are, we people of flesh and blood would rather live there than in any other country, be it ever so beautiful. There is no place like home." (- L. Frank Baum, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz")

Prairie Village’s name is appropriate, since it’s a little tiny village that serves as a suburb to nearby Kansas City, which is a city located on a prairie. About 20,000 people call Prairie Village home, but most of them work and play in Kansas City, so the town has developed a reputation for being a bedroom community. In 1949, the National Association of Home Builders named it the Best Planned Community in America.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Prairie Village, KS

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Prairie Village renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

