Estancia at City Center

9001 Renner Blvd · (913) 204-0490
Location

9001 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS 66219

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0305 · Avail. Sep 15

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 0303 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 2303 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0202 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 1205 · Avail. Nov 1

$1,212

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 1203 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,212

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Estancia at City Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
cable included
carpet
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
pool table
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Estancia at City Center combines the best in luxury and comfort by creating an unparalleled living experience! Our apartments for rent in Lenexa, KS offer true resort-style living, and offer a tranquil community you won't find anywhere else. Each of our spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans offers plenty of space to grow. Our 2 pools and BBQ pavilion offer a fun summer experience. We are just minutes from I-435, putting you just minutes from UMKC, Overland Park, and Kansas City. Coming soon, the Lenexa City Center! Come home to Estancia at City Center! Make sure to contact us if you have any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150; admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month flat fee
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: detached garage: $100/month; carport: included in lease (1 carport per unit); surface parking lot: first come, first serve. Other. Please contact our leasing office for complete parking information. Other, assigned: paid. Please contact our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease; Detached Garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Estancia at City Center have any available units?
Estancia at City Center has 17 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Estancia at City Center have?
Some of Estancia at City Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Estancia at City Center currently offering any rent specials?
Estancia at City Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Estancia at City Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Estancia at City Center is pet friendly.
Does Estancia at City Center offer parking?
Yes, Estancia at City Center offers parking.
Does Estancia at City Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Estancia at City Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Estancia at City Center have a pool?
Yes, Estancia at City Center has a pool.
Does Estancia at City Center have accessible units?
No, Estancia at City Center does not have accessible units.
Does Estancia at City Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Estancia at City Center has units with dishwashers.
Does Estancia at City Center have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Estancia at City Center has units with air conditioning.
