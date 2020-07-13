Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets cable included carpet Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna cats allowed 24hr maintenance guest parking internet access internet cafe pool table

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Estancia at City Center combines the best in luxury and comfort by creating an unparalleled living experience! Our apartments for rent in Lenexa, KS offer true resort-style living, and offer a tranquil community you won't find anywhere else. Each of our spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans offers plenty of space to grow. Our 2 pools and BBQ pavilion offer a fun summer experience. We are just minutes from I-435, putting you just minutes from UMKC, Overland Park, and Kansas City. Coming soon, the Lenexa City Center! Come home to Estancia at City Center! Make sure to contact us if you have any questions.