Estancia at City Center

Lease Length: 1-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150; admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month flat fee
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: detached garage: $100/month; carport: included in lease (1 carport per unit); surface parking lot: first come, first serve. Other. Please contact our leasing office for complete parking information. Other, assigned: paid. Please contact our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease; Detached Garage: $100/month