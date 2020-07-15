/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:37 PM
56 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, KS
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 PM
1 Unit Available
20681 West 220th Street
20681 220th Street, Spring Hill, KS
Updates all around in this fantastic home! Update kitchen has granite counters. Nice hardwood floors in kitchen, dining, and breakfast room.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Hill
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
8 Units Available
Saddlewood
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
We are conveniently located in the heart of Johnson County, putting you minutes away from Garmin, Sprint, Oak Park Mall, and Town Center Plaza.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Arrowhead
16504 W 150th Terrace
16504 West 150th Terrace, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1205 sqft
16504 W 150th Terrace Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent in Olathe - 16504 W 150th Terrace, Olathe KS 66062. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent in Olathe near 151st and Mur Len and close to highly sought after schools.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2000 E Sheridan Bridge Ln
2000 East Sheridan Bridge Lane, Olathe, KS
2000 E Sheridan Bridge Ln Available 07/30/20 Spacious Olathe Home-Showing SOON!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 PM
1 Unit Available
15924 West 149th Terrace
15924 West 149th Terrace, Olathe, KS
This 2 story has been beautifully remodeled from top to bottom. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Updated flooring throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Havencroft
16601 West 147th Terrace
16601 West 147th Terrace, Olathe, KS
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
17854 W 160TH ST
17854 West 160th Street, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1768 sqft
17854 W 160TH ST Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom - 2 1/2 Bath Available Soon! - This elegant 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is full of light and comfort. Impressive entry and open floor plan are accented by the massive amount of light.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Creek
15838 S Avalon St
15838 South Avalon Street, Olathe, KS
Growing community in walnut Creek Sub, with 4 bedrooms, 3 FULL Baths, Basement. 2 Car Garage, Great schools. Fire Place, Hard wood flooring, So Much More.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 07:25 PM
1 Unit Available
15437 S Bradley Drive
15437 South Bradley Drive, Olathe, KS
Another great listing from Michael at Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This stunning home features 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and approximately 1800 square feet.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 07:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Creek
15692 S Blackfoot St
15692 South Blackfoot Street, Olathe, KS
Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home has a nice open feel.
1 of 18
Last updated March 23 at 07:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Havencroft
14801 South Brougham Drive
14801 South Brougham Drive, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1942 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This home is updated with an appliance package high ceilings, and granite counter tops.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Hill
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 PM
$
15 Units Available
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1477 sqft
Lofty ceilings with crown molding, designer backsplash, oversized closets. Smoke-free community with outdoor fire place, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater pool. Convenient access to Highway 69, I-35, I-435, nearby shopping at Prairiefire and Park Place.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
6 Units Available
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1397 sqft
PineCrest is a beautiful Townhome Community located in the heart of Olathe, at the corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
$
162 Units Available
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1540 sqft
Welcome home to Satori Olathe Apartments, located in Olathe, Kansas! Satori Olathe Apartments offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments! Enjoy our many amenities such as our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, outdoor
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
18 Units Available
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1447 sqft
Luxury apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Pet friendly units with landscaped grounds and residential entertainment center. Units have private entryways with built in microwave, washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
28 Units Available
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1495 sqft
Welcome to Adara Overland Park Apartments! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:30 PM
$
5 Units Available
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1676 sqft
At Bradford Pointe, we understand that details make a home uniquely yours - inviting ambiance, extraordinary amenities, and outstanding service that come together to create an unparalleled living environment.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Water Works
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
990 sqft
Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:05 PM
23 Units Available
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1308 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from freeways, entertaining, and dining. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, balcony or patio, and central air. Community includes pool, fitness center, and trail.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:58 PM
22 Units Available
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,842
1528 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in desirable Overland Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, full-sized washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. On-site cyber center, fitness center and saltwater swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
11 Units Available
Havencroft
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1306 sqft
Units include washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxurious community includes pool, guest parking, online payment portal and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-35 and downtown Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 25 at 11:37 PM
43 Units Available
Stonebriar Woods
12401 W 120th St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1260 sqft
One- to three-bedroom homes featuring stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include covered parking, a pool, and a gym. In Overland Park, minutes from shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
Welcome to Fieldstone Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 14 at 03:56 PM
5 Units Available
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1356 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-435 and I-35. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and sun deck. Units feature built-in wine cooler, walk-in closets and garden tub.
Similar Pages
Spring Hill 1 BedroomsSpring Hill 2 BedroomsSpring Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Hill Apartments with Balconies
Spring Hill Apartments with GaragesSpring Hill Apartments with GymsSpring Hill Apartments with ParkingSpring Hill Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MO