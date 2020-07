The Residences at Park Place

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

fee: $350 for the first pet and an additional $150 for the second pet. Additional (refundable) $200 for any Dog under the age of 1 year.

limit: 2

rent: $20 per month per pet

restrictions: Weight restriction: 80 pounds. We use the Doggy DNA, Dog waste enforcement program, as well. We do not allow ferrets, reptiles, tarantulas, or rodents.