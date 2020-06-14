Apartment List
189 Apartments for rent in Merriam, KS with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Merriam renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
Merriam
16 Units Available
Pinegate Apartments
9002 West 64th Terrace, Merriam, KS
1 Bedroom
$880
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
875 sqft
Welcome home to Pinegate Apartments, a locally owned and managed Kansas apartment building! Our one and two bedroom apartments offer a unique style of living.
Results within 1 mile of Merriam
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
24 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,060
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
19 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$690
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$716
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mission
9 Units Available
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
$
21 Units Available
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$705
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour laundry, hot tub, gym, pool and playground. Located close to parks, local dining, and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
Perry 81
8000 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$720
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1236 sqft
Numerous onsite features like outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, complimentary coffee bar and recently renovated clubhouse. Located in the Overland Park community just off I-35.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
4 Units Available
Pinegate West
6530 Barton Cir, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$915
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pinegate West Apartment’s nestled location gives you a residential feel with all the perks of maintenance free living! Charming exteriors with brick chimneys, outdoor patios and balconies, mature landscaping and walking trails grace our beautiful
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
4 Units Available
Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$685
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
997 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Cats and dogs allowed. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Easy access to I-35. Near Listowel Park.
Results within 5 miles of Merriam
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
Indian Creek Village
19 Units Available
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$820
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1336 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
Wycliff
5 Units Available
Antioch Crossing
8710 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Antioch Crossing in Overland Park, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$873
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$819
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1263 sqft
Spacious floor plans with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, large closets, and laminate wood plank flooring. Amenities include courtyard, grilling stations, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, and off-leash park. Discounts available throughout renovations.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$970
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1276 sqft
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$675
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Carlyle Apartments located in Shawnee, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,176
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
18 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,223
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rosedale
8 Units Available
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$934
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1144 sqft
Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or hot tub, relax in our resident lounge with cafe and complimentary WiFi or work off a long day in our 24 hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Shawnee Station
6405 Maurer Road, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$810
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Shawnee Station Apartments located in beautiful Shawnee, Kansas. Our apartment community rests on 20 acres on the northeast corner of 65th and Maurer Road.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
The Meadows
7620 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$797
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1242 sqft
With a cinema room, tennis courts and a game room on-site, tenants have access to a number of community amenities. Apartments include highly sought after features including fireplaces, private balconies, and upgraded kitchens.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Reserve at 77
12000 W 77th Ter, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$705
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$784
920 sqft
The Reserve at 77 – your private oasis in Lenexa KS, located close to everything that Kansas City has to offer.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:51pm
$
Oak Park
10 Units Available
Highland Park
10334 Goddard Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$785
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
968 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living and spectacular amenities at the Highland Park Apartment Homes. Our beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located at 103rd Street and Highway 69 in Overland Park, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westwood
17 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,425
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$789
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1713 sqft
Newly updated homes with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a grilling area, basketball court, and tennis court. Near shopping and dining at Oak Park Mall. By US 69.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Prairie Village
54 Units Available
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,335
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1157 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
City Guide for Merriam, KS

Do you think cowboy hats and boots originated in Texas? Nope - these Western staples originated right near Merriam, Kansas, outside Kansas City (KC), right along with Ernest Hemingway and Walter Cronkite.

Merriam boasts plenty of its own fun outside of KC, including a thriving farmers market, art gallery, theaters, soccer games, skating rink, and an aquatic center. Originally inhabited by the Shawnee Native Americans, the Quakers later arrived, and the town was named Campbellton. It was later renamed in honor of Charles Merriam, behavioral therapist and advisor to multiple U.S. presidents. With a population of 11,000, Merriam has all the advantages of a small town, hidden just outside the major metro area of Kansas City. But residents don't have to take a trip to the big city for all the shopping, dining and entertainment they want. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Merriam, KS

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Merriam renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

