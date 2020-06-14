189 Apartments for rent in Merriam, KS with gym

Do you think cowboy hats and boots originated in Texas? Nope - these Western staples originated right near Merriam, Kansas, outside Kansas City (KC), right along with Ernest Hemingway and Walter Cronkite.

Merriam boasts plenty of its own fun outside of KC, including a thriving farmers market, art gallery, theaters, soccer games, skating rink, and an aquatic center. Originally inhabited by the Shawnee Native Americans, the Quakers later arrived, and the town was named Campbellton. It was later renamed in honor of Charles Merriam, behavioral therapist and advisor to multiple U.S. presidents. With a population of 11,000, Merriam has all the advantages of a small town, hidden just outside the major metro area of Kansas City. But residents don't have to take a trip to the big city for all the shopping, dining and entertainment they want.