189 Apartments for rent in Merriam, KS with gym
1 of 18
1 of 39
1 of 26
1 of 22
1 of 4
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 14
1 of 25
1 of 25
1 of 64
1 of 32
1 of 19
1 of 37
1 of 60
1 of 26
1 of 31
1 of 10
1 of 36
1 of 22
1 of 30
1 of 43
1 of 20
1 of 35
Do you think cowboy hats and boots originated in Texas? Nope - these Western staples originated right near Merriam, Kansas, outside Kansas City (KC), right along with Ernest Hemingway and Walter Cronkite.
Merriam boasts plenty of its own fun outside of KC, including a thriving farmers market, art gallery, theaters, soccer games, skating rink, and an aquatic center. Originally inhabited by the Shawnee Native Americans, the Quakers later arrived, and the town was named Campbellton. It was later renamed in honor of Charles Merriam, behavioral therapist and advisor to multiple U.S. presidents. With a population of 11,000, Merriam has all the advantages of a small town, hidden just outside the major metro area of Kansas City. But residents don't have to take a trip to the big city for all the shopping, dining and entertainment they want. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Merriam renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.