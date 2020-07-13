50 Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, KS with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Spring Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
6 Units Available
BlackHawk Apartment Homes
22650 S Harrison St, Spring Hill, KS
1 Bedroom
$845
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
953 sqft
A new community that offers centralized access to virtually everything, these units offer amenities like upscale interior finishes, in-unit washers and dryers, patios and balconies and more. The community offers a playground and entertainment room.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Hill
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
8 Units Available
Saddlewood
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,100
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
We are conveniently located in the heart of Johnson County, putting you minutes away from Garmin, Sprint, Oak Park Mall, and Town Center Plaza.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
15924 West 149th Terrace
15924 West 149th Terrace, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2409 sqft
This 2 story has been beautifully remodeled from top to bottom. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Updated flooring throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Havencroft
16601 West 147th Terrace
16601 West 147th Terrace, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,265
3000 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Arrowhead
16504 W 150th Terrace
16504 West 150th Terrace, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1205 sqft
16504 W 150th Terrace Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent in Olathe - 16504 W 150th Terrace, Olathe KS 66062. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent in Olathe near 151st and Mur Len and close to highly sought after schools.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2000 E Sheridan Bridge Ln
2000 East Sheridan Bridge Lane, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1876 sqft
2000 E Sheridan Bridge Ln Available 07/30/20 Spacious Olathe Home-Showing SOON!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15045 S Alden St
15045 South Alden Street, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1324 sqft
Beautiful Olathe Home-Available SOON!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17854 W 160TH ST
17854 West 160th Street, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1768 sqft
17854 W 160TH ST Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom - 2 1/2 Bath Available Soon! - This elegant 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is full of light and comfort. Impressive entry and open floor plan are accented by the massive amount of light.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Creek
15838 S Avalon St
15838 South Avalon Street, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1940 sqft
Growing community in walnut Creek Sub, with 4 bedrooms, 3 FULL Baths, Basement. 2 Car Garage, Great schools. Fire Place, Hard wood flooring, So Much More.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Hill
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
$
153 Units Available
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,109
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1540 sqft
Welcome home to Satori Olathe Apartments, located in Olathe, Kansas! Satori Olathe Apartments offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments! Enjoy our many amenities such as our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, outdoor
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,068
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1239 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
18 Units Available
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,024
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1447 sqft
Luxury apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Pet friendly units with landscaped grounds and residential entertainment center. Units have private entryways with built in microwave, washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
28 Units Available
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$992
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,483
1495 sqft
Welcome to Adara Overland Park Apartments! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Blue Valley
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,067
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Boulders at Overland Park Apartments, you'll find all the comforts and luxuries for high-end living! Community features such as the resort-style swimming pool with lounge area and TV, 24-hour robust fitness center, and lap pool are just a few
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
28 Units Available
Ridgeview
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$966
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
860 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, groceries and retail. Comfortable apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool. Dogs and cats are allowed.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$907
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1169 sqft
Attached garages, a 24-hour gym and a pool with a waterfall and sundeck are some of the luxury amenities at the pet-friendly apartment homes. Interiors boast built-in desks, nine-foot ceilings and fireplaces. Just off I-35.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
15 Units Available
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$978
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1161 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Creekside Apartments in Overland Park, Kansas. We are ideally located near Highway 69, Interstate 35 and 435, and the College Boulevard business corridor. Discover why Creekside Apartments should be your new home!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:17pm
24 Units Available
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,042
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,842
1528 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in desirable Overland Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, full-sized washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. On-site cyber center, fitness center and saltwater swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
$
5 Units Available
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,170
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1676 sqft
At Bradford Pointe, we understand that details make a home uniquely yours - inviting ambiance, extraordinary amenities, and outstanding service that come together to create an unparalleled living environment.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$742
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
819 sqft
Come home to all the comforts of home at Bristol Pointe Apartments in Olathe, Kansas. We are conveniently located within walking distance to many restaurants, shops, and theaters.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
16 Units Available
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,090
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1477 sqft
Lofty ceilings with crown molding, designer backsplash, oversized closets. Smoke-free community with outdoor fire place, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater pool. Convenient access to Highway 69, I-35, I-435, nearby shopping at Prairiefire and Park Place.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
10 Units Available
Havencroft
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$840
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1306 sqft
Units include washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxurious community includes pool, guest parking, online payment portal and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-35 and downtown Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Rolling Ridge
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$599
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
728 sqft
Leasing Office: 600 S. Harrison St. #77 Olathe, KS 66061Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 7 at 03:54pm
28 Units Available
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$874
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1308 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from freeways, entertaining, and dining. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, balcony or patio, and central air. Community includes pool, fitness center, and trail.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Spring Hill, KS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Spring Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

