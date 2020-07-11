/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:50 AM
17 Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, KS with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
6 Units Available
BlackHawk Apartment Homes
22650 S Harrison St, Spring Hill, KS
1 Bedroom
$845
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
953 sqft
A new community that offers centralized access to virtually everything, these units offer amenities like upscale interior finishes, in-unit washers and dryers, patios and balconies and more. The community offers a playground and entertainment room.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Hill
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Saddlewood
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,100
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
We are conveniently located in the heart of Johnson County, putting you minutes away from Garmin, Sprint, Oak Park Mall, and Town Center Plaza.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Hill
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
12 Units Available
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$978
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1161 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Creekside Apartments in Overland Park, Kansas. We are ideally located near Highway 69, Interstate 35 and 435, and the College Boulevard business corridor. Discover why Creekside Apartments should be your new home!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
19 Units Available
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,024
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1447 sqft
Luxury apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Pet friendly units with landscaped grounds and residential entertainment center. Units have private entryways with built in microwave, washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
139 Units Available
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,109
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1540 sqft
Welcome home to Satori Olathe Apartments, located in Olathe, Kansas! Satori Olathe Apartments offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments! Enjoy our many amenities such as our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, outdoor
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
10 Units Available
Blue Valley
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$990
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Boulders at Overland Park Apartments, you'll find all the comforts and luxuries for high-end living! Community features such as the resort-style swimming pool with lounge area and TV, 24-hour robust fitness center, and lap pool are just a few
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:17pm
24 Units Available
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,042
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,842
1528 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in desirable Overland Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, full-sized washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. On-site cyber center, fitness center and saltwater swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,053
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1239 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
30 Units Available
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$992
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,483
1495 sqft
Welcome to Adara Overland Park Apartments! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
29 Units Available
Ridgeview
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$966
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
860 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, groceries and retail. Comfortable apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool. Dogs and cats are allowed.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
17 Units Available
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,090
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1477 sqft
Lofty ceilings with crown molding, designer backsplash, oversized closets. Smoke-free community with outdoor fire place, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater pool. Convenient access to Highway 69, I-35, I-435, nearby shopping at Prairiefire and Park Place.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 7 at 03:54pm
28 Units Available
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$874
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1308 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from freeways, entertaining, and dining. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, balcony or patio, and central air. Community includes pool, fitness center, and trail.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
$
6 Units Available
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,170
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1676 sqft
At Bradford Pointe, we understand that details make a home uniquely yours - inviting ambiance, extraordinary amenities, and outstanding service that come together to create an unparalleled living environment.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 25 at 11:37pm
43 Units Available
Stonebriar Woods
12401 W 120th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$872
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1260 sqft
One- to three-bedroom homes featuring stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include covered parking, a pool, and a gym. In Overland Park, minutes from shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 25 at 03:09pm
37 Units Available
Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$906
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, custom designed apartment homes are available at Stonepost Ranch Apartment Homes located in Overland Park, Kansas.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$941
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
Welcome to Fieldstone Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
21670 w 124th Street
21670 W 124th St, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1736 sqft
21670 w 124th Street Available 07/13/20 {21670} Olathe Townhome + New Flooring and Interior Paint + Exterior Maint.
Similar Pages
Spring Hill 1 BedroomsSpring Hill 2 BedroomsSpring Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Hill Apartments with Balcony
Spring Hill Apartments with GarageSpring Hill Apartments with GymSpring Hill Apartments with ParkingSpring Hill Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MO