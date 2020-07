Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car wash area clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage yoga accessible fire pit hot tub internet access media room

Life Made Simple.™



Your New Life Awaits. Cambridge Square is perfectly positioned in the center of it all. Just minutes away from the distinctive Overland Park shopping and dining as well as the cities' best parks and recreation. Each floor plan is designed with your new life in mind. Live Life. Live Simple. Live Life Made Simple at Cambridge Square.



Relax. You’re home



Our beautiful grounds and comfortable rooms give you plenty of space to breathe easy.