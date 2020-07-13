All apartments in Lenexa
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM

Watercrest at City Center

8401 Renner Blvd · (913) 225-8648
Location

8401 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS 66219

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1105 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,098

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 6001 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 5012 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4104 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,403

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Unit 5411 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,463

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Unit 6304 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,536

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Watercrest at City Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
yoga
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
carport
WaterCrest at City Center is known for its high quality amenities, which enhance the lives of our residents through the comfort and convenience they provide. In your very own one, two, or three bedroom home, residents will enjoy generous patios and balconies, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom. If you choose to journey outdoors, you will soon discover all that our community has to offer you: sweat it out in our 24-hour fitness center, take a dip in our zero-entry, resort-style swimming pool with oversized hot tub, or grill up some fun in our poolside covered grilling area with outdoor fireplace. Our clubouse also features a tanning room, massage therapist, and yoga studio. As if you wouldn't be happy enough here, your four-legged friends will love it too! From dog-walking services to a private Bark Park, you'll find WaterCrest to offer the ultimate pet-friendly living. It’s easy to discern that there is something for everyon

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Watercrest at City Center have any available units?
Watercrest at City Center has 10 units available starting at $1,098 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Watercrest at City Center have?
Some of Watercrest at City Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Watercrest at City Center currently offering any rent specials?
Watercrest at City Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Watercrest at City Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Watercrest at City Center is pet friendly.
Does Watercrest at City Center offer parking?
Yes, Watercrest at City Center offers parking.
Does Watercrest at City Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Watercrest at City Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Watercrest at City Center have a pool?
Yes, Watercrest at City Center has a pool.
Does Watercrest at City Center have accessible units?
No, Watercrest at City Center does not have accessible units.
Does Watercrest at City Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Watercrest at City Center has units with dishwashers.
Does Watercrest at City Center have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Watercrest at City Center has units with air conditioning.

