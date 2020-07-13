Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access yoga elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance carport

WaterCrest at City Center is known for its high quality amenities, which enhance the lives of our residents through the comfort and convenience they provide. In your very own one, two, or three bedroom home, residents will enjoy generous patios and balconies, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom. If you choose to journey outdoors, you will soon discover all that our community has to offer you: sweat it out in our 24-hour fitness center, take a dip in our zero-entry, resort-style swimming pool with oversized hot tub, or grill up some fun in our poolside covered grilling area with outdoor fireplace. Our clubouse also features a tanning room, massage therapist, and yoga studio. As if you wouldn't be happy enough here, your four-legged friends will love it too! From dog-walking services to a private Bark Park, you'll find WaterCrest to offer the ultimate pet-friendly living. It’s easy to discern that there is something for everyon