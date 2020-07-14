All apartments in Lenexa
Find more places like The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lenexa, KS
/
The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments

13245 W 87th Ter · (913) 270-0358
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lenexa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13245 W 87th Ter, Lenexa, KS 66215

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 776G · Avail. Sep 18

$749

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 353E · Avail. now

$749

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 345L · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 352K · Avail. Sep 25

$845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

Unit 709K · Avail. Aug 28

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 881 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Welcome to The Retreat at Woodridge apartment home community! You will not find a better community to fit your lifestyle and needs!

The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Lenexa, KS. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities. Imagine yourself relaxing by the pool, playing on the tennis or volleyball courts, or enjoying our resident lounge. We are located right off of 87th Street, just a few short blocks from many restaurants and shops including Panera Bread, McDonalds, Hy-Vee and Starbucks. Additional shopping is 3 miles away at Oak Park Mall. We're located within 1 mile of I-35 and 3 miles of US 69 and I-435 for an easy commute to the area's major businesses, so you'll never be far from where you need to be! You'll get where you need to be, when you need to get there, and fast!

Give us a call or stop by today. We'd love to show you around one of our apartment homes with large closets, patios/balconies and central air. Find your ne

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month for 1 pet, $40/month for 2 pets
restrictions: No Weight Limit or Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments have any available units?
The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments has 5 units available starting at $749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments have?
Some of The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments offers parking.
Does The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments has a pool.
Does The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pointe At City Center
8640 Schweiger Ct
Lenexa, KS 66219
District Flats
8757 Penrose Lane
Lenexa, KS 66219
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd
Lenexa, KS 66214
The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments
8714 Pflumm Ct
Lenexa, KS 66215
Villas of Loiret
9227 Boehm Drive
Lenexa, KS 66219
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road
Lenexa, KS 66219
Estancia at City Center
9001 Renner Blvd
Lenexa, KS 66219
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St
Lenexa, KS 66219

Similar Pages

Lenexa 1 BedroomsLenexa 2 Bedrooms
Lenexa Apartments with BalconyLenexa Apartments with Parking
Lenexa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity