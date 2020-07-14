Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub internet access sauna

Welcome to The Retreat at Woodridge apartment home community! You will not find a better community to fit your lifestyle and needs!



The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Lenexa, KS. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities. Imagine yourself relaxing by the pool, playing on the tennis or volleyball courts, or enjoying our resident lounge. We are located right off of 87th Street, just a few short blocks from many restaurants and shops including Panera Bread, McDonalds, Hy-Vee and Starbucks. Additional shopping is 3 miles away at Oak Park Mall. We're located within 1 mile of I-35 and 3 miles of US 69 and I-435 for an easy commute to the area's major businesses, so you'll never be far from where you need to be! You'll get where you need to be, when you need to get there, and fast!



Give us a call or stop by today. We'd love to show you around one of our apartment homes with large closets, patios/balconies and central air. Find your ne