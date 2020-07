Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage 24hr maintenance internet access volleyball court

Barrington Park is a beautiful townhome community, located in the heart of Johnson County. With such easy access to both I-35 and I-435, these homes are just minutes away from Town Center, the Oak Park Mall, and even downtown Kansas City. You'll find the luxury of location without the headache of a busy city. Situated in the Olathe School District, Barrington Park is surrounded by nationally ranked schools, along with close proximity to Johnson County Community College. In addition to the ideal location, you'll find that your new home at Barrington Park is equipped with spacious floor plans, vaulted ceilings, ample storage space, brand new stainless steel appliances, bay windows, a gas fireplace, and a full-size basement. The in-unit amenities are endless in these beautiful Lenexa townhomes! With options including 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans and finished or unfinished basements, our leasing professionals would love to help you find the perfect fit!