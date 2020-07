Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool racquetball court e-payments trash valet 24hr maintenance basketball court carport game room hot tub internet access

Enjoy living the lifestyle you deserve at Hampton Woods apartment homes. Discover resort-inspired amenities that include a newly renovated clubhouse, spin room, fitness center and year-round indoor swimming pool. Upgraded interior finishes include black appliances, vinyl wood laminate flooring and modern interior lighting. Our lush, peaceful environment is nestled in a convenient Shawnee, KS neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, dining and recreation. Settle in to a new pace of life and come home to Hampton Woods.