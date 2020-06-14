Apartment List
/
MO
/
grandview
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

97 Apartments for rent in Grandview, MO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Grandview renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Grandview
6 Units Available
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
705 sqft
Our community offers newly renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Self-guided tours are now available! Please contact the
Results within 1 mile of Grandview
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hickman Mills
22 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$740
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Results within 5 miles of Grandview
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Legacy East
68 Units Available
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1742 sqft
Recently renovated community near Holmes Road and 119th Street. Direct access to downtown. On-site pool, pool table, gym and coffee bar. Apartments feature walk-in closets and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Longview
30 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1264 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
Lea Manor
18 Units Available
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$785
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
900 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, with easy access to I-435, I-470 and Highway 71. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community includes luxurious features like pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr, Raytown, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
1 Bedroom
$930
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1260 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Willow Creek
21 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
Fairlane
40 Units Available
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Loma Vista
15 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$759
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
Longview
32 Units Available
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
18 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1185 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
16 Units Available
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1639 sqft
Spacious floorplans, granite countertops, in-home laundry, and stainless-steel appliances are a few of the features at this pet-friendly apartment home community off Mission Road. Community amenities include a cinema room, a pool, and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
St. Catherine's Gardens
3 Units Available
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
875 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes in Red Bridge neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, basketball court, playground. Near shopping, dining, entertainment, Hwy. 71 and I-435.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
258 Units Available
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,089
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1317 sqft
Lee's Summit, MO, is a beautiful place, and Meridian wants to to help you see it for yourself.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Lea Manor
20 Units Available
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$960
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1618 sqft
Three Fountains in Kansas City, MO offer gorgeous resort-style grounds and spacious floor plans. New cabinetry and updated kitchens make these apartments feel fresh and modern.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 6 at 07:08am
Mission Farms
15 Units Available
Mission 106
3701 W 106th St, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,335
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1387 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to all the shopping and dining you could ever want, this beautiful complex offers an onsite pool, dog wash, and more in the Mission Farms neighborhood. Units include stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Fairlane
1 Unit Available
10500 Hillcrest Rd
10500 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$735
696 sqft
Welcome Home to Haven Kansas City!!!!!!! Spring Maple- $575-725 1 bedroom 1 bath 696 sq feet Summer Aspen- $625-775 1 bedroom 1 bath 775 sq feet Autumn Oak- $675-825 2 bedroom 2 bath 996 sq feet Winter Willow- $725-875 2 bedroom 2 bath 1,055 sq

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Linden Hills and Indian Heights
1 Unit Available
1924 E 97th St
1924 East 97th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled South KCMO Townhome-Showing SOON!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1785988?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
587 Kreisel Drive
587 Kreisel Drive, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
Available 7/1/20. Call 816-529-9960 to schedule your showing. $1795.00 Monthly Rent + $7.00 monthly credit reporting/debit card processing fee, $1795.00 Security Deposit, $45 Application Fee, $150.00 one time Administrative Fee.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
302 Eagle Glen Court
302 Eagle Glen Ct, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1826 sqft
Available 8/15/20. Give Kevin with renterswarehouse a call regarding a tour. 3 Car Garage House in Raymore! Dahmer Construction Quality w/4 BR's & 3 Full Baths! Large Kit w/SS Appliances, Large Island, Pantry & Breakfast Bar.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
817 Garnes St
817 Garnes Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1878 sqft
Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! Property available June 15. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Tucked in a private cul-de-sac, you will find that this is a nice, quiet location.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Mission Lake
1 Unit Available
12316 Oak St
12316 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2150 sqft
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse! This home located at 12316 Oak St in Kansas City will be available on July 15th, 2020. The owner has asked for no showings until Saturday May 30th.

1 of 32

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2752 W. 139th Terrace
2752 West 139th Terrace, Leawood, KS
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
6521 sqft
{2752} Stunning 1.5 Sty Highlands Ranch Luxury Home + Cul-de-sac Lot + 3 Car Side Entry Garage - Stunning home in the exclusive Highlands Ranch Subdivision! Over 6,000 sq feet of light & bright living space! This 1.
City Guide for Grandview, MO

Former home of U.S. President Harry S. Truman. How many cities can claim that? No more than 40, that's for sure!

Grandview is a quaint little town in Jackson County, Missouri with a population of 24,575. People who live there pride themselves on their strong values and emphasis on family and community. It’s set in a great location as well, with Grandview residents often taking advantage of the fun outdoor activities on the water and the surrounding trails that are great for walking, biking and hiking. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Grandview, MO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Grandview renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrandview 3 BedroomsGrandview Apartments with Balcony
Grandview Apartments with GarageGrandview Apartments with GymGrandview Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrandview Apartments with Parking
Grandview Apartments with PoolGrandview Cheap PlacesGrandview Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City