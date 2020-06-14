197 Apartments for rent in Leawood, KS with gym

Leawood grew from a parcel of land purchased in 1922 by Oscar G. Lee, from Oklahoma. Lee loved the rolling green landscape, and for great reason.

A suburb of Kansas City, KS, Leawood is a city of just over 31,000. Leawood is a friendly community with an upscale mix of classic, tree-lined, older neighborhoods, and modern new developments. The city offers both historic homes and contemporary residences to suit just about any taste - from apartment homes to 3 bedroom houses for rent. Just over 14 miles in size, Leawood was the first city in Kansas' Johnson County to incorporate, in 1948.

