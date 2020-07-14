Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog grooming area dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access key fob access accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system carport cc payments courtyard e-payments google fiber guest suite hot tub media room nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

At Edgewater at City Center Apartments, the premier apartment community in Lenexa, Kansas, everything you see from the distinctive exterior architecture to the exquisite classically designed interiors have been created for your comfort and convenience. Whether you prefer to relax indoors or enjoy the endless community amenities we have to offer, Edgewater at City Center provides you with the luxury to choose. We feature a selection of eight unique floor plans that fit any lifestyle! Our community amenities aim to please and accommodate: take a dip in our resort-style, saltwater heated pool with extensive sundeck, unwind in our private poolside cabana, enjoy a refreshing snack or drink at our 24-hour cantina, or sweat it out in our 24-hour extensive fitness room. Edgewater at City Center is also full of pet-friendly amenities! Without breed or weigh restrictions, and with dog walking service, a Bark Park, and tons of green space for your four-legged friends to enjoy, we know you and you