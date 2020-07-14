All apartments in Lenexa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Edgewater at City Center

8395 Renner Blvd · (913) 214-0594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8395 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS 66219

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5308 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,177

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 5202 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,177

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 4102 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,197

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2210 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Unit 3215 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,542

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 3207 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edgewater at City Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog grooming area
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
key fob access
accessible
24hr maintenance
alarm system
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
google fiber
guest suite
hot tub
media room
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
At Edgewater at City Center Apartments, the premier apartment community in Lenexa, Kansas, everything you see from the distinctive exterior architecture to the exquisite classically designed interiors have been created for your comfort and convenience. Whether you prefer to relax indoors or enjoy the endless community amenities we have to offer, Edgewater at City Center provides you with the luxury to choose. We feature a selection of eight unique floor plans that fit any lifestyle! Our community amenities aim to please and accommodate: take a dip in our resort-style, saltwater heated pool with extensive sundeck, unwind in our private poolside cabana, enjoy a refreshing snack or drink at our 24-hour cantina, or sweat it out in our 24-hour extensive fitness room. Edgewater at City Center is also full of pet-friendly amenities! Without breed or weigh restrictions, and with dog walking service, a Bark Park, and tons of green space for your four-legged friends to enjoy, we know you and you

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 reservation fee
Additional: $25 Valet Trash Fee, $3 Pest Control Fee, $12 Facility Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $335 flat fee (one pet), $370 flat fee (two pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 85 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $15/ month (5.2X4.5) $25/month (7.5x4.5), $35/month (10.5x4.5)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Edgewater at City Center have any available units?
Edgewater at City Center has 15 units available starting at $1,177 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Edgewater at City Center have?
Some of Edgewater at City Center's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and nest technology. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edgewater at City Center currently offering any rent specials?
Edgewater at City Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edgewater at City Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Edgewater at City Center is pet friendly.
Does Edgewater at City Center offer parking?
Yes, Edgewater at City Center offers parking.
Does Edgewater at City Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Edgewater at City Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Edgewater at City Center have a pool?
Yes, Edgewater at City Center has a pool.
Does Edgewater at City Center have accessible units?
Yes, Edgewater at City Center has accessible units.
Does Edgewater at City Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edgewater at City Center has units with dishwashers.
Does Edgewater at City Center have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Edgewater at City Center has units with air conditioning.
