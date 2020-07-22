All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 14128 South Summertree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
14128 South Summertree Lane
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:36 AM

14128 South Summertree Lane

14128 South Summertree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14128 South Summertree Lane, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14128 South Summertree Lane have any available units?
14128 South Summertree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 14128 South Summertree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14128 South Summertree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14128 South Summertree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14128 South Summertree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14128 South Summertree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14128 South Summertree Lane offers parking.
Does 14128 South Summertree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14128 South Summertree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14128 South Summertree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14128 South Summertree Lane has a pool.
Does 14128 South Summertree Lane have accessible units?
No, 14128 South Summertree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14128 South Summertree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14128 South Summertree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14128 South Summertree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14128 South Summertree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOlathe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City