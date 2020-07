Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range walk in closets bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bike storage google fiber lobby

Come home to all the comforts of home at Bristol Pointe Apartments in Olathe, Kansas. We are conveniently located within walking distance to many restaurants, shops, and theaters. Our community offers one and two bedroom floor plan options for you to choose from, certain to meet all your desires! We have a beautifully manicured property, a community clubhouse, grilling areas, and 24 hour maintenance to serve you. Please tour our photo gallery and let us help you find your new home today!