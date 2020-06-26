All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

2904 Waverly Ave.

2904 Waverly Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2904 Waverly Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Northwest

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 3 Bedroom House - Don't miss this 3 bedroom house with a large and spacious kitchen. Updated with newer flooring and located on quiet street.

(RLNE4015155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 Waverly Ave. have any available units?
2904 Waverly Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2904 Waverly Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Waverly Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Waverly Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2904 Waverly Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2904 Waverly Ave. offer parking?
No, 2904 Waverly Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2904 Waverly Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Waverly Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Waverly Ave. have a pool?
No, 2904 Waverly Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Waverly Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2904 Waverly Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Waverly Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 Waverly Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2904 Waverly Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2904 Waverly Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
