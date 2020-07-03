What amenities does New construction townhomes on the Westside!! have?
Some of New construction townhomes on the Westside!!'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is New construction townhomes on the Westside!! currently offering any rent specials?
New construction townhomes on the Westside!! is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is New construction townhomes on the Westside!! pet-friendly?
Yes, New construction townhomes on the Westside!! is pet friendly.
Does New construction townhomes on the Westside!! offer parking?
Yes, New construction townhomes on the Westside!! offers parking.
Does New construction townhomes on the Westside!! have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, New construction townhomes on the Westside!! offers units with in unit laundry.
Does New construction townhomes on the Westside!! have a pool?
No, New construction townhomes on the Westside!! does not have a pool.
Does New construction townhomes on the Westside!! have accessible units?
No, New construction townhomes on the Westside!! does not have accessible units.
Does New construction townhomes on the Westside!! have units with dishwashers?
Yes, New construction townhomes on the Westside!! has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)