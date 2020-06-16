Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage

Amenities
This completely remodeled 2 Bed, 1 Bath Bungalow w/ full basement and 1-car detached garage is the Near Westside's best value. Refinished hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Granite countertops and stainless appliaces in kitchen. Fresh paint throughout. Central A/C. Full basement. Fenced yard. Pet friendly. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer. Minutes from downtown, I-70 and local amenities. Must See. Wont Last. Immediate Occupancy.
Call (317) 286-6117 for showings and to pre-qualify.
(RLNE5001212)