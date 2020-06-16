Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This completely remodeled 2 Bed, 1 Bath Bungalow w/ full basement and 1-car detached garage is the Near Westside's best value. Refinished hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Granite countertops and stainless appliaces in kitchen. Fresh paint throughout. Central A/C. Full basement. Fenced yard. Pet friendly. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer. Minutes from downtown, I-70 and local amenities. Must See. Wont Last. Immediate Occupancy.



Call (317) 286-6117 for showings and to pre-qualify.



(RLNE5001212)