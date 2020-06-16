All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:52 AM

Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage

722 South Reisner Street · No Longer Available
Location

722 South Reisner Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This completely remodeled 2 Bed, 1 Bath Bungalow w/ full basement and 1-car detached garage is the Near Westside's best value. Refinished hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Granite countertops and stainless appliaces in kitchen. Fresh paint throughout. Central A/C. Full basement. Fenced yard. Pet friendly. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer. Minutes from downtown, I-70 and local amenities. Must See. Wont Last. Immediate Occupancy.

Call (317) 286-6117 for showings and to pre-qualify.

(RLNE5001212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage have any available units?
Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage have?
Some of Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage currently offering any rent specials?
Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage pet-friendly?
Yes, Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage is pet friendly.
Does Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage offer parking?
Yes, Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage offers parking.
Does Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage have a pool?
No, Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage does not have a pool.
Does Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage have accessible units?
No, Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage does not have accessible units.
Does Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage have units with dishwashers?
No, Must See 2 Bedroom w/ Garage does not have units with dishwashers.
