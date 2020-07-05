Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9811 E 24th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9811 E 24th Street
9811 East 24th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
9811 East 24th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
EAST// WARREN TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHROOMS 2 CAR GARAGE
Brick ranch home in a quite neighborhood with a large floor plan and backyard. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9811 E 24th Street have any available units?
9811 E 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 9811 E 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9811 E 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9811 E 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 9811 E 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 9811 E 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9811 E 24th Street offers parking.
Does 9811 E 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9811 E 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9811 E 24th Street have a pool?
No, 9811 E 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9811 E 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 9811 E 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9811 E 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9811 E 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9811 E 24th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9811 E 24th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
